Computing launches the IT Leaders' Festival 2020

Delegates will have plenty to see and do on the day

Computing is proud to launch the IT Leaders' Festival: a new full-day event for 2020, with presentations, interactive demos and case studies for everyone, no matter where they sit in the tech stack.

As a CIO, the prospect of you and your team leaving the office for a full day is not one that will be greeted with a smile, and so we have worked to make sure that the IT Leaders' Festival is the ultimate use of your time.

The full-day event holds each individual at its core. Whether you are a CIO, a developer, an engineer or are in a more business-focused position, there will always be something on the agenda for you.

We are running three different streams on the day, dedicated to leadership, transformation and automation: the major topics in the IT space.

As the CIO, perhaps you want to stay at the leadership stage and listen to the panel discussion on attracting new talent; your strategy officer, though, wants to attend the panel on the automation stage to learn about the value that AI and ML can bring to your business; and your engineers head to the transformation stage for the declared debate, where experts will take opposing sides in the agile vs legacy approach. The rest of your team could take the opportunity to take part in our fringe activities, including Ask a CIO, the Well-being Zone and the Mentoring Academy.

As anyone in IT these days knows, your time is precious. That's why, rather than running several half-day IT Leaders' Summits through the year, we've chosen to focus on a single full-day event that brings together everyone and everything you need to get the most out of your trip.

Make sure you join us at the first-ever IT Leaders' Festival on Wednesday 21st October at The Brewery in London. We look forward to seeing you there.