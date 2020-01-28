Smartphone sales to rise just three per cent in 2020, but slowdown in 2021 – Gartner

Apple's forthcoming 5G smartphones are expected to help return the market to growth this year

Worldwide smartphone sales are set to rise by three per cent in 2020 following a small decline in 2019. But sales growth will slow, once again, in 2021.

That's according to the box counters at Gartner, who claim that smartphone sales worldwide will increase from 1.52 billion in 2019 to 1.57 billion in 2020. However, that recovery will slow in 2021, with sale increasing by just 1.1 per cent to 1.59 billion.

Gartner research vice president Annette Zimmermann described 2019 as "a challenging year for smartphone vendors". She claimed that this was "primarily due to over-supply in the high-end sector in mature markets and longer replacement cycles overall".

Region 2019 2020 2021 Eastern Europe 48468 48532 49121 Emerging Asia/Pacific 363643 376784 396394 Eurasia 48612 50915 52860 Greater China 411351 432328 426002 Japan 31866 32273 33027 Latin America 129830 125635 122963 Mature Asia/Pacific 30095 31802 31234 Middle East and North Africa 73872 78226 75604 North America 152857 155350 158618 Sub-Saharan Africa 90103 91917 93169 Western Europe 144141 147457 150206 Total 1524838 1571219 1589198

Worldwide smartphone sales/sales forecasts. Source: Gartner

She continued: "However, in 2020, the market is expected to rebound with the introduction of 5G network coverage in more countries and as users who may have delayed their smartphone purchases until 2020 in expectation of price reductions begin buying again."

In particular, Apple's release of its first 5G devices is expected to drive demand at the premium end of the market, as well as upgraded cameras across Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Nokia devices, among others.

The epicentre of the market will remain Greater China and ‘emerging' Asia/Pacific, which will account for 432.3 million and 376.8 million device sales, respectively. As such, the Asia/Pacific region (including China) will account for more than half of global sales.