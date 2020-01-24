Data Ops: What it is, and why you should care

You've heard of DevOps, DevSecOps, NoOps and potentially AIOps, but Data Ops is unlikely to be on the radar of many IT leaders just yet.

Data Ops brings together principles of Agile, DevOps and Lean Manufacturing, and is designed to help organsations get more value form their data, and faster to boot.

Which means it's potentially of huge value, given the emphasis placed on data by organisations today, much as some dislike the overused phrase 'data is the new oil'.

Computing spoke to James Lupton, CTO at data and analytics consultancy Cynozure to find out more.

CTG: What is Data Ops and why should IT leaders care about it?

James Lupton: DataOps brings together principles of Agile, DevOps and Lean Manufacturing, with an aim to help organisations rapidly produce insight, turn that insight into operational tools, and continuously improve analytic operations and performance.

It emphasises communication, collaboration, integration, automation, measurement and cooperation between data scientists, analysts, data/ETL engineers, information technology (IT), and quality assurance/governance. Successfully implemented, it will increase the velocity, reliability, and quality of data analytics.

These core principles are all looked at through a data lens though, as working with data presents a whole load of new challenges compared to traditional software engineering due to the fluid nature of data.

Much like the agile, there's a DataOps manifesto https://www.dataopsmanifesto.org.

How is it different from DevOps?

One of the challenges when comparing these topics is that definitions vary, some more tightly scoped and some more broadly. In many ways, the core mission of the two concepts is the same - to drive quality and become more efficient with the delivery of new ‘products'.

As I've already suggested data presents a number of different challenges that software engineering, and by extension DevOps, don't have to deal with. That could be the variety of skills and resources involved who aren't as comfortable with hardcore software engineering and coding such as analysts and data scientists or the mercurial nature of data and the different testing challenges this drives such as managing large volumes or security across environments.

What sorts of problems is Data Ops designed to solve?

DataOps is all about getting more value from your data, faster. It looks to achieve this through a number of mechanisms, but the two primary ones are 1) reducing the time it takes to prototype and release new products and 2) improving the quality of delivered work through automation.

This is particularly relevant for large teams of engineers, analysts and support engineers etc that need to coordinate together and who would otherwise struggle to get access to the right data and tools to do their work.

One of the chief complaints we hear from analytics teams that DataOps can solve is getting access to a sandbox environment with the right tools and data they need for the analysis they are doing. Often the solution ends up being a new silo in a cloud somewhere that has none of the right controls in place. DataOps looks to automate and standardise the process for requesting and deploying these environments to make doing the right thing the easiest thing.

[Turn to next page]