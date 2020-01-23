UN experts demand detailed investigation into alleged Saudi involvement in Jeff Bezos' phone hacking
UN report based on technical probe by specialists at FTI Consulting
UN special rapporteurs have called for an immediate official investigation into the alleged role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in hacking Jeff Bezos' phone. David Kaye, United Nations Special...
Security
Metropolitan Police to roll-out live facial recognition across London
Met plans to use live facial recognition at 'specific location' in London to 'help protect the vulnerable'
Alert over critical 'MDhex' vulnerabilities in GE patient monitoring devices
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could enable hackers to steal confidential health details of patients
UK to grant Huawei limited role in UK 5G roll out
Government sources indicate that Huawei's role in the UK's 5G networks will be limited to the periphery
'Smart factory' honeypot attracts two ransomware attacks, fraudsters, corporate espionage - and other security researchers
Trend Micro honeypot indicates that bread-and-butter security measures will deter most attackers
