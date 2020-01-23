Computing

UK to grant Huawei limited role in UK 5G roll out

Government sources indicate that Huawei's role in the UK's 5G networks will be limited to the periphery

Huawei will remain barred from core UK networks, but allowed to bid for non-core contracts
Huawei should be granted a limited role in the UK's 5G network roll-out. That is the recommendation made to senior officials following government departmental meetings on Wednesday. The recommendation...

