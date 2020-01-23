Computing

Insurer Coalition buys BinaryEdge security search engine to scan policyholders

BinaryEdge acquisition comes as insurers start hiking rates in response to spike in ransomware attacks

Insurer Coalition buys BinaryEdge security search engine to scan policyholders
The acquisition of scanning technology by a cyber insurance provider comes as premiums shoot through the roof
  • Dev Kundaliya
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Cyber insurance provider Coalition has acquired BinaryEdge, a search engine that seeks out internet-exposed devices.  The acquisition was completed in October 2019, Coalition said, although it didn't...

To continue reading...

Mergers and Acquisitions