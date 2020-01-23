Insurer Coalition buys BinaryEdge security search engine to scan policyholders
BinaryEdge acquisition comes as insurers start hiking rates in response to spike in ransomware attacks
Cyber insurance provider Coalition has acquired BinaryEdge, a search engine that seeks out internet-exposed devices. The acquisition was completed in October 2019, Coalition said, although it didn't...
Mergers and Acquisitions
Xerox moves to overthrow HP's board by nominating 11 new directors
Xerox's latest move in the battle to acquire HP - or to engineer an HP takeover of Xerox
VMware to acquire AI-based network analytics firm Nyansa
VMware wants to add Nyansa's AI and machine learning capabilities to its security and network portfolio
Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion
Veeam deal is expected to be closed in March 2020 and will take the company's HQ from Switzerland to the US
HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'
HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin
