GDPR claims €114m in fines in under two years - with more to come this year
European data protection authorities have received more than 160,000 data-breach notifications since GDPR came into force in May 2018
Data protection authorities across the European Union and European Economic Area have fined organisations a total of €114 million over data breaches since the introduction of GDPR. That's according...
Security
Proof of concept versus production deployments: The case for an enterprise IoT model
Connecting production IoT devices to a public network might be tempting, but a private IoT network will be more secure and reliable, argues Comms365's Nick Sacke
Temporary patch issued to cover IE 11 security flaw being actively exploited in the wild
Third-party 'Micropatch' will provide protection for out-of-support Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 r2 users
Apple U-turned on iCloud end-to-end encryption plan following FBI complaints
Apple backed down to avoid further disputes with law enforcement and over fears customers could be completely locked out of accounts, say sources
Emotet malware operators now using new spam template to demand $50 extortion from potential targets
Phishing emails falsely tell recipients their machines have been hacked, telling them to open an attached document if they want to rescue their data...
