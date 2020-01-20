Computing's AI & Machine Learning Awards 2020 are now open for entries
The AI & ML Awards separate the great from the good. Does your company have what it takes?
Artificial intelligence is the major topic dominating the IT industry today, and there are hundreds of companies competing to be heard. We're proud to announce the return of Computing's AI & Machine Learning...
Leadership
Peter Cochrane: Technology is not a threat - people are!
Humanity faces a number of challenges that technology can overcome. Unfortunately, too many of the people in power are also the most ignorant
Microsoft pledges to become 'carbon negative' by 2030
Microsoft to create $1bn fund to accelerate development of carbon-tackling technologies
Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards return for 2020
The event, dedicated to technologists, returns for another year and is open for entries now
Currys-PC World fined £500,000 over cyber attack that compromised 14 million people's personal information
Currys owner DSG Retail fined the maximum under the old data protection regime - would've been much more under GDPR, warns ICO