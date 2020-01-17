BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
Vodafone and EE owner BT are to lobby the government over Huawei involvement in the UK's 5G network roll-out, claiming that there is no evidence to justify an outright ban. The companies believe that...
Security
BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
Travelex continues to insist that no customer data was compromised in new video update from CEO
Customer-facing systems are being restored, says Travelex CEO Tony D'Souza, 18 days after the ransomware attack broke out
WeLeakInfo website trading in 12 billion compromised credentials taken down and two men arrested
Arrests in the Netherlands and Northern Ireland accompany cross-border operation against hacker website trading in compromised credentials
Dutch NCSC: Turn off Citrix ADC and Gateway servers NOW as mitigation measures are not effective
Citrix expects to release permanent patches for the critical security flaw by the end of January - despite being informed of it more than three months ago
Proof-of-concept code for exploiting Windows crypto-spoofing bug published
Windows CryptoAPI flaw could enable attackers to launch man-in-the-middle attacks and to spoof signatures for emails and files