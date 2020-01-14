Computing

Amazon to ask US court to block Microsoft from working on JEDI contract

Microsoft is scheduled to begin work on the US Department of Defense's massive JEDI cloud project on 11th February

Amazon claims the $10bn JEDI contract was unfairly awarded to Microsoft
  • Dev Kundaliya
Amazon is to file suit demanding that Microsoft be temporarily blocked from working on the US Department of Defense's JEDI project. According to Reuters, Amazon plans to file a motion for a temporary...

