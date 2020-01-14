Amazon to ask US court to block Microsoft from working on JEDI contract
Microsoft is scheduled to begin work on the US Department of Defense's massive JEDI cloud project on 11th February
Amazon is to file suit demanding that Microsoft be temporarily blocked from working on the US Department of Defense's JEDI project. According to Reuters, Amazon plans to file a motion for a temporary...
Strategy
PC sales grow - just a little - on the back of Windows 10 upgrades
Worldwide PC shipments in 2019 nosed past 261 million units, according to Gartner
Trump administration inches closer to new regulations restricting supplies to Huawei
The US government plans rule changes to extend the potential scope of export restrictions on Huawei's suppliers
Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion
Veeam deal is expected to be closed in March 2020 and will take the company's HQ from Switzerland to the US
HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'
HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin
