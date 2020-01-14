Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid ransom to get its data back
Last week, a group claiming to be behind the Sodinokibi ransomware attack on Travelex threatened to release data. This week, Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid up…
Google to whack third-party tracking cookies - but you'll have to wait until 2022
Google shifts position on tracking cookies and announces plans to tackle 'browser fingerprinting'
Equifax to pay $380.5 million in data breach settlement in the US
Equifax settles class-action lawsuit over 2017 data breach that spilt personal data of 147 million Americans (and more than 15.2 million Brits)
Trump administration inches closer to new regulations restricting supplies to Huawei
The US government plans rule changes to extend the potential scope of export restrictions on Huawei's suppliers
Unsecured database exposes passport scans of thousands of British consulting professionals
Passport scans and other personal data was stored on an Amazon Web Services S3 bucket by a company called CHS Consulting
Microsoft releases patch for Windows crypto vulnerability disclosed by the NSA
Serious Windows security flaw affects the Windows CryptoAPI module, which provides services for encrypting and decrypting data