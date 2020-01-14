Computing

Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid ransom to get its data back

Last week, a group claiming to be behind the Sodinokibi ransomware attack on Travelex threatened to release data. This week, Travelex refuses to comment on whether it paid up…

