Visa acquires fintech start-up Plaid for $5.3bn

Plaid turns $310m in venture funding into a tidy $5bn profit for backers of 2013 fintech start-up

Visa has acquired US fintech start-up Plaid in a $5.3 billion deal - an exceptionally healthy return on the $310 million invested in the company through seed, Series A, Series B and Series C funding. ...

