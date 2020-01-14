US government makes last-ditch pitch to persuade UK to ban Huawei from its 5G networks
No way the UK can mitigate the risks arising from a network that includes Huawei equipment, US security officials warn
Officials from the US National Security Agency have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it would be "madness" to allow the use of Huawei networking equipment in the UK's 5G networks. In a new dossier...
Security
Google to whack third-party tracking cookies - but you'll have to wait until 2022
Google shifts position on tracking cookies and announces plans to tackle 'browser fingerprinting'
Equifax to pay $380.5 million in data breach settlement in the US
Equifax settles class-action lawsuit over 2017 data breach that spilt personal data of 147 million Americans (and more than 15.2 million Brits)
Trump administration inches closer to new regulations restricting supplies to Huawei
The US government plans rule changes to extend the potential scope of export restrictions on Huawei's suppliers
Unsecured database exposes passport scans of thousands of British consulting professionals
Passport scans and other personal data was stored on an Amazon Web Services S3 bucket by a company called CHS Consulting
Microsoft releases patch for Windows crypto vulnerability disclosed by the NSA
Serious Windows security flaw affects the Windows CryptoAPI module, which provides services for encrypting and decrypting data