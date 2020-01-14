Computing

US government makes last-ditch pitch to persuade UK to ban Huawei from its 5G networks

No way the UK can mitigate the risks arising from a network that includes Huawei equipment, US security officials warn

US is pressing British government not to allow Huawei equipment in its 5G networks
  • Dev Kundaliya
Officials from the US National Security Agency have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it would be "madness" to allow the use of Huawei networking equipment in the UK's 5G networks. In a new dossier...

