Lazarus taking 'careful steps' to remain undetected during cryptocurrency stealing campaigns, researchers warn
Lazarus is using messaging app Telegram to deliver malicious files to potential targets
North Korea-linked threat group Lazarus has significantly updated its attack tactics in an effort to remain undetected during cryptocurrency stealing campaigns. That's according to the researchers from...
TrickBot group exploiting PowerShell-based backdoor to target high-value organisations
New TrickBot backdoor is designed for persistence, stealth, and reconnaissance on compromised machines
Travelex 'negotiating' with Sodinokibi ransomware group threatening to release or sell personal data
Travelex reportedly negotiating $6m ransom as group threaten to release personal data Travelex claims hasn't been compromised…..
Currys-PC World fined £500,000 over cyber attack that compromised 14 million people's personal information
Currys owner DSG Retail fined the maximum under the old data protection regime - would've been much more under GDPR, warns ICO
US steps up pressure on UK to bar Huawei from 5G telecoms networks
UK government to make final decision regarding Huawei's participation in 5G networks later this month