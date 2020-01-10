Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion
Veeam deal is expected to be closed in March 2020 and will take the company's HQ from Switzerland to the US
Private equity firm Insight Partners is to acquire Swiss start-up Veeam Software in an all-cash deal valued at around $5 billion. The deal, which is expected to close by March 2020, will come with some...
Mergers and Acquisitions
HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'
HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin
Google's proposed acquisition of Looker invites probe from UK's competition watchdog
The CMA is inviting comments from interested parties on the merger by 20th December
Xerox threatens to go hostile in its bid to buyout HP
Xerox puts 25th November deadline on its $33.5bn acquisition offer for HP Inc
HP rejects acquisition offer from Xerox, but leaves door open to raised bid
HP Inc's board of directors believe that Xerox's offer significantly undervalues the PC and printer maker
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger
Icahn, who actively opposed Michael Dell's 'privatisation' of Dell, owns 4.24 per cent stake in HP and more than ten per cent of Xerox
