Computing

Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion

Veeam deal is expected to be closed in March 2020 and will take the company's HQ from Switzerland to the US

Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion
Insight Partners says it is acquiring cloud data management firm Veeam
  • Dev Kundaliya
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Private equity firm Insight Partners is to acquire Swiss start-up Veeam Software in an all-cash deal valued at around $5 billion. The deal, which is expected to close by March 2020, will come with some...

To continue reading...

Mergers and Acquisitions