Deadline for entries in Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards is TODAY
Prepared your DevOps Excellence Award entry yet? You have until Friday 10 January to register yours
The deadline for registering entries in the longest-running DevOps awards in the UK IT industry is looming, with entrants having until close of play today to register their entries. Computing's DevOps...
Software
Private equity firm Insight Partners to acquire Veeam for $5 billion
Veeam deal is expected to be closed in March 2020 and will take the company's HQ from Switzerland to the US
Crown Prosecution Service declares 'war on disks' is almost over
The CPS has transformed the way it handles multimedia, to raise security and lower costs
Huawei unveils openEuler, its CentOS-based Linux distribution
In the spirit of the age, Huawei releases the source code of openEuler to Gitee, a Chinese alternative to Github
Death of the keyboard and mouse: How human-computer interfaces are evolving
The keyboard and mouse is already giving way to human-computer interfaces that could once only have been seen in sci-fi films, writes Nic Fearn
Five crucial HR resolutions for 2020
Changes in employment law are coming - is your organisation ready, asks Goodman Derrick's Katee Dias