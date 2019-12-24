Apple is reportedly developing satellite technology to beam internet data to users' devices

Apple is working on satellite technology in efforts to beam internet data to users' devices

Apple is working on an ambitious satellite technology project in efforts to beam internet data directly to users' devices, without the aid of mobile networks.

That's according to a report by Bloomberg, which claims that a secret team in Apple has been working on the technology for the past couple of years.

There are, however, lots of caveats and uncertainties associated with this project. It is still in initial phase and "could be abandoned" in future, the people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Moreover, it is not yet clear if Apple wants to build its own satellites or simply use satellites designed and built by others. Although Apple CEO Tim Cook has shown interest in the project, a clear direction has not been finalised.

In any case, the satellite technology in question could help Apple achieve many goals.

The iPhone maker could use it to improve its location tracking and maps service or to boost mobile reception for its devices. It could also help the company become more independent of mobile carriers.

Apple currently has around 12 engineers from the satellite, aerospace, and antennae design industries, who hope to launch the project within five years.

The team is led by two former aerospace engineers John Fenwick and Michael Trela, who previously worked for satellite imaging firm Skybox Imaging, which was acquired by Google in 2014. They worked in Google for about three years before moving to Apple in 2017.

Since joining Apple, Fenwick and Trela have explored the feasibility of developing the satellite technology while also understanding the challenges associated with the project. But, in recent months, they have intensified work on the project, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is, however, not the only tech firm with interest in satellites. Both Amazon and SpaceX are also currently working to launch their own satellites in space to provide internet coverage to people via satellite.

In July, Amazon filed an application with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), seeking permission to launch 3,236 communications satellites. The satellite launches are part of Amazon's Project Kuiper initiative that aims "to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world".

As per the filing, Amazon's satellites would be grouped into 98 orbital planes and would orbit the Earth while flying 590 to 630 kilometres above it.

SpaceX is also in the process of building its Starlink system, which currently consists of 60 satellites. The company plans to launch hundreds of such satellites in low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet facility to customers across the world.