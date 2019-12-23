Social messaging app ToTok outed as a spying tool for the UAE government

ToTok appeared shortly after all other secure messaging apps were banned by the UAE government

A social messaging app, called ToTok, which became popular in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after rival messaging apps were banned has been outed as a likely spying tool. ToTok is also used by millions of people around the world.

According to The New York Times, based on interviews with unnamed US intelligence officials, ToTok is not a secure platform and was used as a front by UAE intelligence agencies to track the activities of citizens.

DarkMatter is a cyber-intelligence firm based in Abu Dhabi, thought to be run by UAE intelligence officials

The app has been downloaded millions of times since its launch just a few months ago. It enables users to make high-quality voice and video calls at no cost. Most of ToTok's users are based in the UAE, although it has also gained popularity recently in other parts of the world, including the Europe, North America, Asia and Africa.

But a classified report by US intelligence agencies suggests that ToTok is really a surveillance tool used by the UAE government to track users' locations, follow conversations, identify social connections, and access the media present on devices compromised by the app.

The official developer of ToTok - Breej Holding - is also thought to be a front for DarkMatter, according to intelligence reports. DarkMatter is a cyber-intelligence firm based in Abu Dhabi, thought to be run by UAE intelligence officials, former operatives from the National Security Agency (NSA) and former Israeli military intelligence officers.

The FBI, which is currently investigating DarkMatter, believes ToTok is also linked to Pax AI, a data mining firm, which is also based in Abu Dhabi.

Google and Apple have already removed ToTok from the Play Store and App Store, respectively, although the app will continue to work on devices on which it is installed, until deleted by users.

However, the company behind ToTok attributed the removal of its app to a "technical issue" - although the vendor app stores of Samsung and Chinese smartphone brands continue to carry the app.

In a statement, the company explained: "As the ToTok momentum continues to grow, some new users have notified us they are unable to download our app in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

"Indeed, ToTok is temporarily unavailable in these two stores due to a technical issue. While the existing ToTok users continue to enjoy our service without interruption, we would like to inform our new users that we are well engaged with Google and Apple to address the issue.

"For our new users with Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo phones, ToTok is available in the phone maker's app store. All other Android users can install the ToTok app from our official website as a temporary solution," the company added.

An FBI spokeswoman told The New York Times that the agency "does not comment on specific apps," but added that it always endeavours "to make users aware of the potential risks and vulnerabilities that these mechanisms can pose".