Google fined €150m by French authorities over anti-competitive abuse of search ads
Google hit with third-highest antitrust fine by French authorities
Google has been fined €150 million by France's competition authorities over mistreatment of advertisers using the company's AdWords service. It claimed that the company had acted in a seemingly arbitrary manner by randomly suspending advertisers, causes losses to the businesses due to Google's market dominance.
The company was also ordered to "clarify the rules of its Google Ads advertising platform and the procedures" for suspending accounts.
We don't contest Google's right to impose rules. But the rules must be clear and imposed equally to all advertisers
Isabelle de Silva, chairman of France's competition authority, described the account suspensions as "brutal and unjustified". She continued: "We don't contest Google's right to impose rules. But the rules must be clear and imposed equally to all advertisers."
She added that because the company enjoyed such a dominant market share - more than 90 per cent - of the online search-based advertising market that it had an equally great responsibility to act fairly and impose its rules in a consistent and transparent manner.
The company has been given two months to improve its practices and processes.
The latest fine follows on from a €1 billion fine in September over a fiscal fraud probe, while in January France's data protection authority, CNIL, levied a €50 million fine over alleged breaches of GDPR.
The company has also faced a series of fines imposed by the European Union - to such an extent that in its 2018 financial year it paid out more money in fines than it did in taxes.
Further reading
Communications
ECJ opinion backs Facebook over data privacy 'standard contractual clauses'
Advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe backs standard contract clauses, but warns they require ongoing scrutiny
Ofcom considers ban on sale of locked smartphones
Ofcom proposal aims to lower the barriers to switching networks
UK version of ARPA will provide long-term funding to tackle big societal challenges
The new proposed agency is said to be the brainchild of Dominic Cummings, adviser to Boris Johnson
Top three security tips for 2020 from the experts
'Secure inbound email' advise the experts. Computing speaks to luminaries from end user and vendor organisations, and learns that it's not about 'patch management'
Tech CEOs call on US to stay in Paris climate pact
The President announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Agreement in 2017