Open Rights Group criticises government for demanding weaker encryption

The Open Rights Group (ORG) has signed an open letter to the UK government expressing concerns over government authorities' recent statements against the use of encryption in messaging services.

The letter, which has also been addressed to the law enforcement authorities in the US and Australia, is signed by more than 100 organisations, including Privacy International, Amnesty International, Reporters without Borders, and Index on Censorship, and co-ordinated by the US-based Open Technology Institute.

Signatories argue that fulfilling the demand of weaker encryption in messaging services would "endanger the security and privacy of billions of internet users around the world."

"Strong encryption is essential for national security and public safety, and exceptional access mechanisms—commonly referred to as "back doors" - would create significant security risks," the letter reads.

In October, government authorities in the UK, USA and Australia sent a letter to Facebook, asking the company to delay the implementation of end-to-end encryption across its messaging services.

The officials also urged the company to provide law-enforcement agencies "lawful access to content in a readable and usable format." They argued that in absence of back door access, agencies would lose access to critical evidence about individuals involved in child sexual exploitation and other criminal activities.

Facebook turned down that request, stating that including such back doors in messaging services would be a gift to "hackers, criminals and repressive regimes."

Last year, the UK's GCHQ published a proposal demanding companies add a 'ghost participant' into all encrypted chats. GCHQ's plan means that a copy of each encrypted message would be sent to intelligence agencies, without users ever knowing that a third party also has access to all of their messages.

In support of its proposal, GCHQ said that the idea is no more intrusive than practices currently being used to listen-in on unencrypted telephone conversations, and that it would also eliminate the need to add a back-door to encryption protocols.

The ORG criticises all such ideas that weaken the privacy and security of internet users.

"The UK government suggests stronger capabilities to monitor private messages will aid in fighting terrorism and child abuse. ORG disagrees, arguing that alternative approaches must be used as the proposed measures will weaken the security of every internet user," the group stated in a blog post.

Asking tech firms to create back-doors into messaging services forms a pattern of attacks on digital privacy by the UK government, the Group said.

Javier Ruiz Diaz, Policy Director for ORG, commented: "The Home Secretary wants to be able to access our private messages in WhatsApp and similar apps, demanding that companies remove the technical protections that keep out fraudsters and other criminals. This is wrong and will make the internet less safe."

Diaz stressed that surveillance measures should be targeted and not built into the apps that are used by millions of people to communicate with their friends and family.