Researchers discover new way to create quantum states in conventional electronics

Researchers at the University of Chicago claim to have devised a new way to create and control quantum states in everyday electronic devices made from silicon carbide (SiC).

The concept of quantum computers was first theorised in 1980s, although quantum technology has developed at a relatively slower pace over the past three decades.

There is a fundamental difference between how traditional computers and quantum computers work. Conventional computing is based on the phenomenon of electrical circuits being in a single state at a given time, either off or on: 0 or 1.

Quantum computing, on the other hand, is based on the phenomenon of quantum mechanics. It includes the phenomenon of entanglement and superposition, where it is possible to be in more than one state at a time. In quantum computers, quantum bits (or qubits) are the basic building blocks. These qubits, which are used to store information, are described as the superpositions of '0' and '1' states, i.e. they can be both at the same time.

Quantum computing technology is usually considered to be so delicate that it can't coexist with traditional electronic devices. However, researchers from Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago have found that it is possible to electrically control quantum states, using SiC.

In addition, the researchers discovered that the quantum states created in SiC emit single photons of light with a wavelength near the telecommunications band. This enables their use in fibreoptic networks, and also the creation of new devices by combining the quantum states in SiC with electronic devices.

The team describes their creation of a 'quantum FM radio', capable of transmitting quantum information over very long distances. Through a series of experiments, they also demonstrated that it is possible to solve the noise issue commonly found in quantum technology by using a diode, which effectively freed the quantum signal of noise and made it almost perfectly stable.

The breakthrough could help scientists design and build quantum electronics without using exotic materials, such as levitated atoms, superconducting metals or diamonds, which are commonly needed to perform quantum experiments.

"The ability to create and control high-performance quantum bits in commercial electronics was a surprise," said lead researcher David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor in Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago.

"These discoveries have changed the way we think about developing quantum technologies—perhaps we can find a way to use today's electronics to build quantum devices," he added.

The findings of the research are detailed in two separate paper published in journal Science and Science Advances.