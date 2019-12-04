Tech CEOs call on US to stay in Paris climate pact

CEOs of top tech companies call on US to stay in Paris climate pact

The CEOs of top American companies have signed a letter urging the US government to stay in Paris climate pact.

In the open letter released on Monday, titled 'United For The Paris Agreement', executives called on the government to remain part of the effort to keep climate change in check.

The CEOs of Google, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft HP, Adobe, IBM, Salesforce, Virgin Group, Corning and Verizon were among the signatories of the letter.

"There has been progress, but not enough," reads the letter.

"Two years ago, the impacts of climbing global temperatures were clear. Today, with record temperatures across the country, fiercer hurricanes pummelling coasts, more destructive wildfires, droughts and flooding disrupting the economy, we have no time to waste."

"The promise of the Paris Agreement is one of a just and prosperous world. We urge the United States to join us in staying in."

In June 2017, Donald Trump announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Agreement to "protect America and its citizens." He argued that the agreement was "very unfair" to the US and would result in economic and financial burdens for the country, ignoring the fact that similar burdens are placed on many other countries in the agreement.

The US government officially started the withdrawal process last month, which is expected to take about a year to complete.

About 200 countries are currently part of the pact, agreeing to cut carbon emissions in efforts to fight global warming and climate change.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is said to have a somewhat friendly relationship with President Trump, shared his support for the Paris Agreement on Twitter.

"Apple will continue our work to leave the planet better than we found it and to make the tools that encourage others to do the same," Cook wrote in a tweet.

Humanity has never faced a greater or more urgent threat than climate change — and it's one we must face together. Apple will continue our work to leave the planet better than we found it and to make the tools that encourage others to do the same. https://t.co/26sTnleNep — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 2, 2019

Last month, a survey conducted by Fortune via the anonymous workplace social network Blind had revealed that more than 80 per cent of Apple employees support Cook's lobbying efforts with Trump on issues impacting the company.

Notably, neither Facebook nor Amazon has signed the 'United For The Paris Agreement' letter.

Amazon has been accused in the past of sub-par environmental practices, by its employees as well as critics. In September, nearly 900 employees of the company protested its failure to take strong action in the fight against climate change.

Facebook, however, has made fairly strong commitments in recent years towards environmental issues.

The company says it is currently working on a plan to fully switch to renewable energy to power its worldwide operations by the end of the next year.