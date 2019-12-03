China makes facial recognition mandatory for new SIM card purchases

China on Sunday introduced a new regulation that requires people to submit to facial recognition scans when registering for mobile phone services.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that the move will help crack down on scams while also protecting 'the legitimate rights and interest of citizens in cyberspace'. The ministry claims the new regulation will aid in the fight against terrorism in China.

The rules were first announced in September. They require all Chinese telecoms operators to use artificial intelligence and other related technologies to verify the identities of individuals before providing them new SIM cards for use.

Following the implementation of these rules, it will become easier for law-enforcement agencies to track mobile phone and internet users in the country.

Under existing guidelines, mobile phone users in China must submit their identity cards (including passports) when applying for new SIM cards.

Over 850 million people in China currently use smartphones to access the internet, as per government data. Apps like Tencent's WeChat have become highly popular among Chinese people, offering them almost everything from social networking and messaging to tax payment, food delivery and cab services.

The government has not yet revealed the names of companies that will provide facial recognition technology to telecoms operators. It is also unclear how new rules would apply to existing mobile accounts.

China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile are the three largest mobile operators in China.

Privacy advocates both inside and outside of China have described the new regulation as dystopian, arguing that there are currently not sufficient measures to protect people's privacy. Critics have also raised concern regarding the expansion of facial recognition technology in China, from concert venues to schools and public transport, without the consent of the people. Privacy International said:

'If the Chinese Government is truly pre-occupied with the protection of the rights of citizens, it would limit data collection by enforcing strong data protection laws. Instead, it is subjecting Chinese mobile phone users to new forms of surveillance, with new risks to their data and identity, and setting yet another bad example for other countries.'

Last month, a professor named Guo Bing filed a lawsuit against a safari park in Hangzhou, accusing the park of violating the consumer rights protection law by scanning his face and also taking his personal information without his consent.

The park had made it compulsory for all season ticket holders to have their faces scanned if they wanted to visit the park in future.

Last year, a school in China became the first to deploy artificial intelligence in a surveillance system, intended to ensure that children are paying attention in classes.

Following the deployment of the system, one child said that he "daren't let his mind wander" as a result of the new system, which uses cameras to gauge enjoyment, interest and all-round engagement in the school's lessons.