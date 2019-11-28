Computing

Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 - here are your winners

Another night celebrating the amazing women smashing biases - and the glass ceiling - in tech

Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 - here are your winners
More than 600 people attended this year's Women in IT Excellence Awards
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The technology industry has a problem with gender. That fact is, finally, starting to be widely acknowledged - although not by the Steve-Daves of the world: a term that Holly Brockwell, who hosted last night's incredible Women in IT Excellence Awards, uses to describe all the men who tell her that sexism is over.

Now in its third year, the Women in IT Excellence Awards aim to raise the profile of all women working in the technology industry, whether they are personally shortlisted for the event or not. Only by speaking up and showing that women are perfectly capable of coding, innovating and leading can we dispel some of the archaic notions that still waft around the industry.

Our charity partner PEAS builds self-sustaining schools in Uganda and Zambia

With an inspiring message shared by our charity partner, PEAS (Promoting Equality in African Schools), and uplifiting comedy from Suzi Ruffell - who got her start from misreading the word "organism" out loud - the night was a great success.

So, who were the winners?

Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 winners

Digital Leader of the Year
Winner: Sarika Soni, HSBC
Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Winner: Joanne Miklo, Leeds City Council
Highly Commended: Anna Somaiya - KPMG
Diversity Employer of the Year
Winner: Microgaming
Diversity Project of The Year
Winner: Faye Pressly - Vanti/DiD Fest
Highly Commended: Code First: Girls 
Entrepreneur of the Year
Winner: Kim Aviv, Pathfinder Software Ltd
Graduate of the Year
Winner: Mary Kirby, Atos
Runner up: Smruthi Chandrasekar, Just Eat
Hero of the Year - (ENT)
Winner: Holly Steele, Sweaty Betty Ltd
Hero of the Year - (SME)
Winner: Laura Turner - Mudano
Innovator of the Year
Winner: Patty Kostkova, University College London
Highly Commended: Jasmina Mularska, BT
IT Leader of the Year
Winner: Tamara Castelli, UNiDAYS
Outstanding Returner Award
Winner: Holly Steele, Sweaty Betty
Highly Commended: Lyndsey Parry - Keoghs 
Outstanding Transformation
Winner: Jo Steel, Vodafone UK
Rising Star of the Year - (ENT)
Winner: Krittika D'Silva, Cambridge University
Rising Star of the Year - (SME)
Winner: Alice Little - CENTURY Tech
Rising Star of the Year (ENT) - Financial Services
Winner: Siobhan Stevenson, First Derivatives
Highly Commended: Donna Wayman, Zurich Insurance
Rising Star of the Year (ENT) - Tech Industry
Winner: Priya Kanda - Atos
Role Model of the Year - (ENT)
Winner: Juliet Parab, Deutsche Bank
Role Model of the Year - (SME)
Winner: Rebecca Harrop, University of Bedfordshire and Open University
Role Model of the Year (ENT) - Tech Industry
Winner: Gemma Emmett, Ladies be Archtect & The Architech Club
Role Model of the Year (SME) - Tech Industry
Winner: Gaia Caruso - Sparta Global 
Security Leader of the Year
Winner: Katy Hinchcliff, Littlefish
Software Engineer of the Year
Winner: Yuliya Maksimchyk, Godel Technologies
Team Leader of the Year - (ENT)
Winner: Sarah Cockrill, Coventry University 
Team Leader of the Year - (SME)
Winner: Kathy Bloomfield, Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
Transformation Leader - (ENT)
Winner: Lesley Bunting, Pearson Plc
Transformation Leader - (SME)
Winner: Naseem Golamgouse - Westminster City Council 
Woman of the Year - (ENT)
Winner: Sue Lees, Agilisys
Woman of the Year (SME)
Winner: Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, techUK
Highly Commended: Sabrina Castiglione, Tessian
CIO of the Year
Winner: Nimisha Patel, RSA
Sustainability Leader of the Year (Special Award)
Winner: Mattie Yeta, DEFRA

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

Leadership