Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 - here are your winners
Another night celebrating the amazing women smashing biases - and the glass ceiling - in tech
The technology industry has a problem with gender. That fact is, finally, starting to be widely acknowledged - although not by the Steve-Daves of the world: a term that Holly Brockwell, who hosted last night's incredible Women in IT Excellence Awards, uses to describe all the men who tell her that sexism is over.
Now in its third year, the Women in IT Excellence Awards aim to raise the profile of all women working in the technology industry, whether they are personally shortlisted for the event or not. Only by speaking up and showing that women are perfectly capable of coding, innovating and leading can we dispel some of the archaic notions that still waft around the industry.
With an inspiring message shared by our charity partner, PEAS (Promoting Equality in African Schools), and uplifiting comedy from Suzi Ruffell - who got her start from misreading the word "organism" out loud - the night was a great success.
So, who were the winners?
Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 winners
Further reading
Leadership
Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 - here are your winners
Another night celebrating the amazing women smashing biases - and the glass ceiling - in tech
New European Patent Office guidelines protect AI and machine learning 'inventions'
Withers & Rogers Karl Barnfather examines the European Patent Office's 'Guidelines for Examination', which took effect on 1st November
The Security Excellence Awards 2019 - in pictures
The best photos from the big night
Google fires four employees over data security policy violations
Two of the terminated Google staffers had addressed a rally outside one of the company's San Francisco offices last week
General Election 2019: Conservatives promise full fibre for every home by 2025 and R&D incentives for cloud computing
Promise of £5 billion funding to underpin full-fibre pledge alongside boost to cloud computing with shake-up of R&D credits