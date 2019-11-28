“Security campaigns do not work,” says infosec professor Adam Joinson

Many IT professionals would agree that employees are the weakest link in cybersecurity. Certainly, delegates at Cybersecurity Live last week did so - more than two-thirds of the audience raised their hands when asked whether this was the case. Professor Adam Joinson of the University of Bath then spent the next 25 minutes convincing everyone that this was "completely wrong."

This belief "is counterproductive, and that attitude is one of the reasons we're in such trouble when it comes to humans and cybersecurity."

As well as being Professor of Information Systems, Joinson is a psychologist who works in technology, and recently - with colleagues - completed work funded by CPNI and the NCSC, examining why employees are often blamed for data leaks when the real blame lies in other areas.

Security is seen as the adversary of employees

"There's been this big kind of move towards a big third wave of information security; and what this third wave of information security has been about is about creating security cultures," Joinson said. "The idea being that employees take security on-board as part of their everyday job."

The researchers' conclusions are based on a case study they performed with a large engineering services firm, based in the UK and employing more than 30,000 people. They found that - "whether we were talking to security practitioners or whether we were talking to employees" - security was not seen as something that supported the business; instead, it was perceived as a block. "In fact, they would see it as almost an adversary of employees," trying to catch and sanction workers for security breaches.

One of the reasons for this was a misalignment between security policies and processes, and the lack of tools provided for employees to do their jobs. As part of an engineering firm, employees often had to deal with "massive" files from architects and similar, but the company limited emails to a 15MB attachment limit and did not allow workers use USB sticks. Cloud storage, in one particular case, was banned by a client's security policies. "Effectively, security stopped them from doing the core function of their role."

The natural result was people ignoring policies and finding workarounds - one of the biggest culprits being board-level employees, who did not seem to value security. The researchers tried to address this with a large-scale intervention, using storytelling to inform people about how security enables business. It failed, partly because people were used to ignoring security emails.

"Generally, we've come to a realisation across social sciences that security campaigns simply do not work."

Addressing the employee-security disconnect

Joinson shared a list of five ways in which companies can start to improve security through employee behaviour. The first is to understand the causes of that behaviour; for example, why are they not complying with security policies?

"We will use a strategy called COM-B, which [stands for] capability, opportunity and motivation when it comes to understanding why someone would do something." The ‘B' stands for ‘behaviour'. You must ensure that employees can comply with policies, have the opportunity to do so and are sufficiently motivated.

"The type of intervention you do for people is determined by the causes of why they're not doing a specific behaviour," said Joinson. "So, if [people aren't exercising] because they're not motivated, you engage in persuasion. If it's because they don't have the opportunity, then you redesign the structure of a system. If it's because they have no gym nearby, no safe infrastructure for running in, then you tackle that; you don't try and motivate them or scare them with getting fearful of heart attacks.

"So you have to determine why someone's doing something before you then decide what you're going to do. You don't just throw out an awareness campaign."

Joinson's research group examined security awareness campaigns from the UK, USA, Canada and parts of Europe, and gave them to the behaviour change unit at University College London, to code them according to the behaviour-change technique they used. The UCL unit has 83 different ways of coding these techniques, and the campaigns used, on average, only nine, and the majority were based on either raising knowledge about what cyber security was, or fear.

The second way to improve security is to discover how it fits with workflows and tasks. For most people, security is a secondary concern. 20 years ago, before ATMs required people to take their card before dispensing their money, people frequently left their card in the machine. This is because we are goal-oriented beings, and the goal of that action was ‘get money'. For most people, security blocks their goal at work. A campaign urging people to ‘Think before you click' is useless for people whose job is clicking.

"What we end up with is users who express high levels of frustration with security and the security function within organisations," said Joinson. "We need to learn from shadow security practices that people engage in to try and do their job, while also keeping a semblance of security. And that leads to whole new techniques for learning about how people work and have the processes they need down."

Number three is to design security so compliance is easy. Make being non-compliant more difficult than following policies and procedures. For example, one of the points of the NCSC's new password policy, refreshed some years ago, was ‘Don't force a user to change their password unless you suspect they have been breached'.

"How often are we building the equivalent of these dreadful cycle lanes for users, where effectively we're putting them in danger because we're not building the infrastructure to support their behaviour?" Joinson wondered.

The fourth point is to make security the default. People put out vast amounts of information about themselves on social media, primarily because it has become easier to do so than to hide it, over time.

This slide shows how much personal data Facebook shares by default, and how it has changed between 2005 and 2010

Finally, "we need to think about how we tailor interventions for users, and be more creative." Attackers already do this: people are more susceptible to phishing emails with cues around authority (e.g. an email purports to come from a local council) and urgency (e.g. it's about roadworks as you're leaving the house to pick up your children from school).

Intervening at the right time will generate a far higher response rate. Joinson said that his smartwatch often tells him to take a brisk walk to meet his daily fitness goal, just before midnight when he's getting into bed - obviously, this is not the right time! The research group has been testing this with a coloured LED device that attaches to the computer; when they are doing something insecure, like leaving the desk without locking the screen, it changes colour.

With actions like this, Joinson said, "We're finding we can nudge people towards more secure behaviour."