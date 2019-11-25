Registrations are open for DevOps Live 2020

In an era of rapid change, where best to learn how to stay ahead than an event dedicated to the same? That is why we are pleased to announce the return of Computing's DevOps Live summit for 2020.

DevOps is all about change. It's about altering perceptions of who should do what; it's about doing away with manual tasks through automation; it's about incorporating the latest ideas and paradigms so that software can be delivered with speed, efficiency and security.

But change isn't easy, and keeping the momentum after the initial hype has died down can be taxing. Those organisations that are serious about DevOps - and that number is certainly growing - must be committed for the long haul. Changes to business processes, structures and culture are not so easily rolled back as a software update. On top of that, change can seem threatening. These issues must be handled with skill and sensitivity to realise the true benefits of DevOps.

While there is no book of rules for DevOps, DevOps Live - now in its sixth year - hosts discussions, panels and case studies from IT leaders who have been there. You will hear about the challenges they faced, the mistakes they made and the solutions they devised.

The DevOps industry always has something new, and this year speakers at the summit will be discussing AIOps, microservices and smaller-scale 'DevOps Lite' implementations.

Remember to register - for free - to attend this great event in March next year. And while you're doing that, enter the DevOps Excellence Awards, which we'll hold on the same day!