Announcing the winners of the Security Excellence Awards 2019

Last night heralded the return of Computing's annual Security Excellence Awards, and the entries once again impressed the judges with their innovation, approaches and leadership.

Held after our Cybersecurity Live conference at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, the Awards began with a drinks reception and three-course meal, followed by the stand-up comedy of Angela Barnes - a previous guest on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

The Security Excellence Awards celebrate the cream of the UK's cybersecurity crop. So, who were the winners?

Edge Computing Security Award

Radius Payment Solutions

DevSecOps Award

Zaizi

DLP Award

Clearswift

Email Security Award

Proofpoint

Enterprise Security Award

Qualys

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

Infoblox

IAM Award

CyberArk

Managed Security Award

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Mobile Security Award

iboss

Most Innovative AI/ML Security Solution

Vectra - Vectra Cognito

Network Security Award

Endace

Risk Management Award

OneTrust

Security Automation Award

DFLabs

Security Project of the Year

dressCode

SME Security Solution Award

Censornet

Cloud Security Award

CyberArk Software UK Limited

Security Innovation - Threat Intelligence

Indegy

Security Innovation - Mobile

MobileIron

Security Innovation of the Year

Egress

Security Training Provider of the Year

CybSafe

Security Educator of the Year

dressCode

Security Team of the Year

Allstate

Security Woman of the Year

Cath Goulding - Nominet

CISO/CSO of the Year

Paul Martini - iboss

Security Vendor of the Year

Darktrace

Special Award - Outstanding Achievement Under 30

Jack Cooper - ITC Secure