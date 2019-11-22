Announcing the winners of the Security Excellence Awards 2019
The winners showed an outstanding level of skill and competence in their chosen fields
Last night heralded the return of Computing's annual Security Excellence Awards, and the entries once again impressed the judges with their innovation, approaches and leadership.
Held after our Cybersecurity Live conference at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, the Awards began with a drinks reception and three-course meal, followed by the stand-up comedy of Angela Barnes - a previous guest on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.
The Security Excellence Awards celebrate the cream of the UK's cybersecurity crop. So, who were the winners?
Edge Computing Security Award
Radius Payment Solutions
DevSecOps Award
Zaizi
DLP Award
Clearswift
Email Security Award
Proofpoint
Enterprise Security Award
Qualys
Enterprise Threat Detection Award
Infoblox
IAM Award
CyberArk
Managed Security Award
Fidelis Cybersecurity
Mobile Security Award
iboss
Most Innovative AI/ML Security Solution
Vectra - Vectra Cognito
Network Security Award
Endace
Risk Management Award
OneTrust
Security Automation Award
DFLabs
Security Project of the Year
dressCode
SME Security Solution Award
Censornet
Cloud Security Award
CyberArk Software UK Limited
Security Innovation - Threat Intelligence
Indegy
Security Innovation - Mobile
MobileIron
Security Innovation of the Year
Egress
Security Training Provider of the Year
CybSafe
Security Educator of the Year
dressCode
Security Team of the Year
Allstate
Security Woman of the Year
Cath Goulding - Nominet
CISO/CSO of the Year
Paul Martini - iboss
Security Vendor of the Year
Darktrace
Special Award - Outstanding Achievement Under 30
Jack Cooper - ITC Secure
