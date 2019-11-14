Here are the winners of the UK IT Industry Awards 2019

Winning an industry award is a Big Deal, showing your customers - and competitors - that you are leading the way in your chosen market.

Last night Computing and BCS returned to Battersea Evolution to host the biggest and brightest show of the year: the UK IT Industry Awards. With hundreds of entries and thousands of professionals in attendance, this black tie event is the place to be.

Sally Phillips announced the winners, hosting the night with her signature flare - but even those who did not walk away with an award enjoyed the opportunity to eat, drink and be merry with their peers. Simply making it on to the shortlist for the UK IT Awards is an achievement, and everyone attending deserved to celebrate it.

But who were the winners?

UK IT Industry Awards 2019 winners

Best Place to Work in IT 2019

Global

Development Team of the Year

QBE

IT Project Team of the Year

Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)

IT Team of the Year

Mitchells & Butlers PLC

Services Company of the Year

Ancoris

Specialist Vendor of the Year

Ancoris

Business Analyst of the Year

Brenda Duffy, Close Brothers

Inspirational Individual of the Year

Ceri Stokoe, QBE

IT Apprentice of the Year

Lori French, IBM

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year

Prasad Unnikrishnan, QBE

Operational Leader of the Year

Alasdair Cooper, St. James's Place Wealth Management

Rising Star of the Year

Anthony Singh, IBM

Automation Project of the Year

RBS - Ask Archie

Best Not for Profit (Third Sector) Project of the Year

The Natural History Museum

Best Public Sector IT Project

Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea

Best Use of Cloud Services

Travis Perkins

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

HM Passport Office

Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year

Barclays execution service

Business IT Innovation of the Year

Centric

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

METCloud

Emerging Technology of the Year

Droplet

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

Zynstra

Mobile Technology of the Year

Autocab

Security Innovation of the Year

iStorage

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

Zynstra

IT Vendor of the Year

Mastek

CIO Of the Year

Chris Ashworth, Hermes