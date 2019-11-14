Here are the winners of the UK IT Industry Awards 2019
After the glitz and glamour, who walked away with a gong?
Winning an industry award is a Big Deal, showing your customers - and competitors - that you are leading the way in your chosen market.
Last night Computing and BCS returned to Battersea Evolution to host the biggest and brightest show of the year: the UK IT Industry Awards. With hundreds of entries and thousands of professionals in attendance, this black tie event is the place to be.
Sally Phillips announced the winners, hosting the night with her signature flare - but even those who did not walk away with an award enjoyed the opportunity to eat, drink and be merry with their peers. Simply making it on to the shortlist for the UK IT Awards is an achievement, and everyone attending deserved to celebrate it.
But who were the winners?
UK IT Industry Awards 2019 winners
Global
QBE
Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)
Mitchells & Butlers PLC
Services Company of the Year
Ancoris
Specialist Vendor of the Year
Ancoris
Business Analyst of the Year
Brenda Duffy, Close Brothers
Inspirational Individual of the Year
Ceri Stokoe, QBE
IT Apprentice of the Year
Lori French, IBM
IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Prasad Unnikrishnan, QBE
Operational Leader of the Year
Alasdair Cooper, St. James's Place Wealth Management
Rising Star of the Year
Anthony Singh, IBM
Automation Project of the Year
RBS - Ask Archie
Best Not for Profit (Third Sector) Project of the Year
The Natural History Museum
Best Public Sector IT Project
Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea
Best Use of Cloud Services
Travis Perkins
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
HM Passport Office
Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year
Barclays execution service
Business IT Innovation of the Year
Centric
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
METCloud
Emerging Technology of the Year
Droplet
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
Zynstra
Mobile Technology of the Year
Autocab
Security Innovation of the Year
iStorage
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
Zynstra
IT Vendor of the Year
Mastek
CIO Of the Year
Chris Ashworth, Hermes
