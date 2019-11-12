Labour Party targeted in DDoS attack

The alleged denial of service attack comes one month before Britain goes to the polls in the third General Election in less than five years

The Labour Party has today claimed to have suffered a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

However, the Party claimed to have foiled the attack due to its "robust security systems" and reported the incident to the National Cyber Security Centre.

One Labour source tells me their staff have detected "tens of millions of attacks - mostly originating from Russia and Brazil" — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) November 12, 2019

The alleged attack comes just one month before the General Election scheduled for 12th December.

A spokesperson added that they were confident that no data breach had occurred: "We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms. We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred," the spokesperson said.

Does anyone know about Labour candidates having big problems with party's leaflet-creating website? One local campaign chief says: "it hasn't been working properly & has now completely failed. Candidates can't get their leaflets off it & approved. It appears to have been hacked." — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) November 11, 2019

"Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed."

It's not clear whether the attack is linked with problems reported by activists in ordering leaflets prints for the election. One local campaign head complained via Twitter that "it hasn't been working properly and has now completely failed. Candidates can't get their leaflets off it & approved. It appears to have been hacked".

A DDoS attack is not sophisticated, it is a brute force attempt that is easily repelled by services like that offered by cyber-security firms like Cloudfare. The Labour Party uses Cloudfare to protect itself (as does https://t.co/IokxPr8MVJ), — Techno Guido (@TechnoGuido) November 12, 2019

Activists going online to order leaflets via the Labour Party website were greeted with the message: "We are very sorry, but we are currently experience [sic] issues with Connects due to the large volume of users."

Computing will update this story with the latest news as it happens.