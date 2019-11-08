AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X will cost less than £600 when it is released on 25th November

AMD's delayed Ryzen 9 3950X will cost under £600 when it is released on 25 November in the UK - much less than expected.

The price was revealed in an inadvertent leak by Ebuyer, suggesting that the computer and electronics e-tailer is planning to sell the long-awaited top-of-the-range third-generation Ryzen CPU for much less than expected.

The UK price, at current exchange rates, ought to be around £690, including VAT at 20 per cent.

However, Ebuyer has listed the CPU at £588.99, although the price only appears in the search box - it doesn't appear on the product page where it's listed as "coming soon". In comparison, Overclockers has the less powerful Ryzen 9 3900X at £559.99 - discounted by £40.

If that's the price offered by Ebuyer on launch day, it's likely to have enthusiasts queueing up to buy it.

The top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 is aimed squarely at enthusiasts and gamers, in particular, who want as much compute power as their money can buy.

It offers 16 cores and 32 threads running at a standard clock speed of 3.5GHz, but capable of boosting to 4.7GHz on a single core for what AMD describes as "bursty single-core workloads". It is also unlocked for the benefit of enthusiasts who want to try and eke out more performance from the chip.

AMD claims that it will beat Intel's Core i9-9980XE in popular games like Apex Legends, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Hitman. Coincidentally, Ebuyer has the eight-core Core i9-9980XE listed at £569.97 - only a little less than the £588.99 it would appear to be pitching the Ryzen 9 3950X at.

Built on TSMC's 7nm fabs, it has a total Level 3 cache of 64MB - about three times the cache offered by Intel CPUs at the same price - and a total Level 1, 2 and 3 cache of 73MB. The TDP weighs in at 105 watts.

However, while it will slot-in to existing Socket AM4 motherboards, to get the most out of the Ryzen 9 3950X buyers will also want to buy a X570 motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0. They will offer much improved bandwidth for storage devices, graphics cards and anything else that buyers need to plug-in to the motherboard.

The release date of the Ryzen 9 3950X was revealed yesterday when the company unveiled its third-generation Threadripper workstation CPUs.