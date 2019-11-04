Electricity consumers told to get smart meters as stocks of old analogue devices start to run out

Even after the roll-out is supposedly complete, households with first generation smart meters will need to be upgraded

Customers in the UK are being told by energy firms to install smart meters because stocks of traditional analogue devices are now running out.

While customers can refuse installation of a smart meter, the supply crisis means most are left without a choice.

Many energy suppliers have told the regulatory agency Ofgem that some manufacturers have stopped production of analogue meter, and therefore there is now a shortage of those devices across the country.

Ovo Energy, the UK's largest independent energy supplier, said it is now providing analogue meters only to customers who have a valid reason for their requirements, such as a medical need.

"It's disappointing to see people might still find themselves with a smart meter despite not wanting one," said Simona Rutkauskaite, from Look After My Bills.

"Policy protects people from having smart meters forced upon them, there is clearly a discrepancy between theory and practice."

A smart meter measures energy use in the same fashion as traditional electricity or gas meters. However, unlike an analogous device, it sends consumption details to the energy firm, making it easy for them to monitor power usage. Customers can also view their energy usage in real-time, as well as the cost (in pounds and pence) on a display screen.

The government has been vigorously promoting smart meters, despite some noted shortcomings with the first generation of smart meters, and has set a goal for energy companies to install smart meters in 85 per cent of the UK households by 2024.

The government expects only around half of UK households to have a smart meter by the end of next year. Costs have also risen dramatically.

Last month, climate change minister Lord Duncan of Springbank told MPs that people who choose to continue with their old "relic meter" are liable to face higher costs. Energy firms that fail to promote smart meters and achieve their roll out targets would also face financial penalties.

"Once you have an 85 per cent smart network, the cost of maintaining the operation of the non-smart meters is significant, and that's the individuals that have to go and visit, the call centre handlers, and so on," Duncan told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, according to the E&T.

He also said that he was confident about the success of the plan to have 85 per cent rollout in next five years.