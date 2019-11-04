Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Inrupt start-up secures £5m investment to help protect users' data online

Inrupt, a start-up established by web pioneer Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has received £5 million investment from Octopus Ventures to help protect people's data and privacy online.

Inrupt, jointly founded by Sir Tim and CEO John Bruce last year, aims to design a new browser and the software backbone to prevent tech giants, such as Google and Facebook, from tracking activities of the people on internet.

Octopus is one of Britain's most active early stage tech investors, having backed LoveFilm, which was sold to Amazon, and property website Zoopla. According to Mr Bruce, Inrupt has raised significant amount of money to launch its project.

Berners-Lee, who is credited with inventing the World Wide Web (WWW) in 1989 with the creation of HTTP, says the web should not be for any one company or group, but everyone.

"The changes we've managed to bring have created a better and more connected world. But for all the good we've achieved, the web has evolved into an engine of inequity and division; swayed by powerful forces who use it for their own agendas," he said in a blog post.

The idea behind founding the Inrupt was to "flip the rules of who controls data on the web" and to realise his "original goal for the web," he added.

The web pioneer says has been working on an open-source platform, called Solid, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

This platform is built using existing standard web protocols and proposes to keep users' data in personal online data stores or 'pods', rather than having it stored on the servers of companies like Google.

Users can choose where they store their data and it also offers users the ability to control who can access elements of their data, and which apps can use their data.

This is a contrary to the current situation where companies like Facebook effectively own and trade users' data by locking it down in their own 'walled gardens', using it almost as they like, regulation notwithstanding.

Berners-Lee believes that tech giants like Facebook and Amazon have become too dominant, holding too much power, and believes they should be broken up to prevent new Standard Oil-style monopolies from forming. In 2018, the combined market value of Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Amazon was $3.7 trillion: equal to the GDP of Germany.

Berners-Lee also said last year that he was "disappointed" with the current state of the internet, including personal data abuse and the use of social media to spread 'fake news'.