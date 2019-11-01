Wind and solar energy provider hit by denial-of-service attack earlier this year

Utah-based renewable energy firm sPower was hit by denial-of-service attacks earlier this year, briefly causing a disconnection between its main command centre and power generation installations.

That's according to E&E News, based on information obtained from the Department of Energy (DoE) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The documents reveal that hackers launched denial-of-service attacks on 5th March by exploiting a security flaw in the organisation's Cisco firewall.

The attacks resulted in a crashing of the firewall device and a series of brief communication outages between sPower's main command centre and its solar and wind farms. Each power generation site experienced only one communication outage.

The hackers, however, didn't press their attack nor attempt to cause any power generation outages or blackouts following the initial exploit, according to sPower.

Cisco enterprise firewalls are used in a variety of industries. Security specialists believe the hackers may not have any idea that they were attacking the power grid, and inadvertently hit utility infrastructure while probing for the vulnerability.

According to DOE records, the cyber incident was the first on record to have caused "interruptions of electrical system operations" in the US.

DOE describes a "cyber event" as an interruption in electrical or communication systems caused by unauthorised access to software, hardware or communications networks. Utilities are required to promptly report any such incidents to DoE.

SPower also became the first-ever wind and solar renewable energy provider in the US to have become a victim of a cyber attack.

The company says it deployed a firmware update (recommended by Cisco) across its systems following the attack.

While this specific incident did not impact sPower's critical control systems or power generation, it does highlight emerging cyber threats for power companies worldwide.

In December 2015, a targeted cyber attack by Russian hackers against Ukraine's power grid led to a power outage that impacted nearly half a million Ukrainians for hours.

A new study by the researchers from cyber security firm Dragos later revealed that the hackers had actually aimed to create conditions to inflict physical damage to the targeted transmission station.

Last year, hackers targeted an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia with intentions to cause sabotage, possibly even an explosion.