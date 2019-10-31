‘They didn’t think anyone would hack us – 10 months later we suffered a data breach’ - Racing Post CISO Johan Pieterse

Johan Pieterse joined Racing Post, the well-known horse racing, greyhound racing and sports betting publisher, as head of operations back in January 2013.

Soon after he joined, Pieterse asked his line manager when the last time a penetration test had taken place. He was told not to worry about it because no one would want to hack the Racing Post.

Just 10 months later, the company suffered a data breach.

"They didn't think anyone would hack us, but we had years of information on user data which we now refer to as our crown jewels which we use to monetise our sites and that information is very valuable.

"So we don't want our endpoints to be compromised where we can lose personal data, we can lose commercially sensitive information and content which is important to us. We need to protect our brand and our customers," he said.

It was soon after the breach that Pieterse was asked to take on a dual role. In addition to his position as head of operations, he was made chief information security officer (CISO).

"From a security perspective, I was looking at how I could simplify my life and gain better central control and view of what's happening, giving me the confidence that we're protecting our business, brand and customers," he said.

More than three years ago, Pieterse was also promoted to the role of director of enterprise IT, while retaining his CISO responsibilities. It was then that Racing Post's main IT security vendor's contract was up for renewal, leading the company to look at what else might be available.

"SentinelOne was proposed... My team did a proof of concept and said it was a good product but they didn't see much of a difference with our existing vendor," he said. But Pieterse believed further testing was required, particularly around ransomware.

"Ransomware was one of my biggest concerns as we had moved into the cloud, but we had a lot of critical areas of business on fail-based systems including financial and commercial information on Microsoft Excel. This was a high risk area that ransomware could attack and I wanted to make sure whatever endpoint protection we had could protect us against this," he explained.

Pieterse sent his team to do some further research, focusing on ransomware. He found a site that simulates ransomware with more than 20 different types of attacks.

"That's when the ‘aha' moment came. The team conducted the test and the current vendor only picked up one of these attacks, while SentinelOne picked up 28 or 29," he said.

As Racing Post had expanded significantly with a number of acquisitions, it was critical that the product could easily be rolled out to the different companies that had been acquired, giving the IT security team the visibility of what is happening on their machines.

"It was easy for our team to roll it out so we had full confidence from day one when any company is acquired," he said.

"The nice thing about SentinelOne is that it has a central area which can tell you what's happening with your machines - it will give you notifications of what has been infected and takes it off the network, sometimes it will remedy itself and sometimes you have to do something about it.

We had to test all of this as we have several offices to ensure it would work, and we also wanted to make sure there weren't extra overheads and it actually proved to be less of an overhead and much easier to manage and control than what we had previously," he said.

Pieterse suggested that in the past, the Racing Post would have at least five tickets a week on its helpdesk which were as a result of an anti-virus product causing an issue with false positives -since installing SentinelOne, this is no longer the case.

"It's given us cost savings and reduced the amount of time my security team have to deal with investigating something. We also don't have anything going badly wrong, and if something does happen it gets stopped in its tracks and we can go back and see what happened and why it happened and see if we can do any other mitigation to ensure it doesn't happen again," he said.

Pieterse's next job is carrying out a review across the whole business - including the three major acquisitions the Racing Post Group has made - and ensuring there are no gaps and overlaps with IT security.

"We want to remove duplication and fill any gaps, and see if we can be more cost effective while also being secure," he said.

"We're also doing the same with all the other systems we have in the business, when it comes to our testing, our VPN solutions and everything else we're going through a full review across the whole board to make sure everything is fit for purpose for the group," he added.

Such is the importance now of security, that Johan is a board advisor and group chief security officer for the Racing Post.

"I report into the board every quarter about where we are and what we're doing, and I also do the same for the other group companies," he said.