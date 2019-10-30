Google Cloud adds new device management and security features to G Suite

Google Cloud has released a number of new security and identity management tools for G Suite to provide enterprise IT admins more control over devices.

In a blog post, Google claimed that they would enable "fundamental device management" for each desktop device that logs in to G Suite within an organisation. That should mean that when a user signs-in to G Suite via a browser on a Windows, Chrome, Linux or any Mac, the device will be automatically registered with endpoint management. Users won't need to install profiles or agents on the device.

The feature is intended to enable systems administrators to verify the device type, operating system used, and first/last sync time through the admin console. Admins would also be able to sign specific users out from a device. The feature also enables management of multiple user accounts on the same device for situations where multiple workers share devices.

In another update, Google announced general availability of context-aware access control for G Suite Enterprise and d G Suite Enterprise for Education domains. The feature was launched earlier this year in beta, allowing admins to create access-control rules for applications based on the user and device context.

Using the feature, admins can control access to G Suite apps based on user's identity, device's location, IP address and device security status. This allows them to provide granular access controls without requiring a VPN, and to offer access to G Suite resources based on organisational policies.

The third update by Google Cloud enables admins to set automated rules in the G Suite security centre. Using those rules, notifications are sent to the alert centre, enabling security teams and admins to jointly investigate an issue and to track the response to those issues.

According to Google, the security centre updates will be rolled out over the next 15 days for G Suite Enterprise customers.