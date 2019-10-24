Samsung launches 'Galaxy Enterprise Edition' devices that offer Android updates for four years
Samsung makes play for corporate smartphone market
Samsung is to offer a range of 'Galaxy Enterprise Edition' smartphones that will offer four guaranteed years of Android operating system updates.
The offer is intended to reassure corporates over the security and longevity of the devices.
The lineup, available now in the UK, includes the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy A10, Galaxy A40, and Galaxy XCover 4s. Samsung claims that more Galaxy Enterprise Edition devices will be made available later.
Updates will arrive monthly for the first three years then quarterly for the final year
Samsung adds that the business-focused smartphones will receive regular firmware updates for up to four years.
Updates will arrive monthly for the first three years then quarterly for the final year, while the A-Series and XCover 4S will receive quarterly updates for the full four-year term.
Besides the promise of regular updates, the Galaxy Enterprise Edition handsets will come with a number of other unique features.
These include Samsung's 'Knox Configure' utility, which is intended to give organisations more control over settings and enable devices to be configured remotely; and, Enterprise Firmware-over-the-air (E-FOTA) support that enables operating system updates to be pushed out remotely.
Businesses are looking to drive down costs and drive up productivity
The devices also boast an extended product lifecycle and three years of enhanced service maintenance, including next business day responses.
"More business, less work; that's the commitment we make to businesses when they sign up for Samsung's Enterprise Edition devices," said Conor Pierce, corporate vice president at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland.
He continued: "We're so excited to bring the new Samsung Galaxy Enterprise Edition to market at a time when businesses are looking to drive down costs and drive up productivity. Our out-of-the-box solutions mean customers can easily set up and run an enterprise mobile ecosystem without hassle."
News of the roll-up comes at the same time that the company has started rolling out fixes for security flaws in its under-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader on its high-end smartphones.
This had led to Nationwide and NatWest pulling support for fingerprint authentication from their mobile apps for Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 users.
Further reading
Hardware
FiveAI launches the largest commuter trials for driverless cars on London streets
The trial will be conducted on a pre-defined 19 kilometre route
Samsung rushes out fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint security flaw
Fingerprint security flaw fix too late to stop NatWest and Nationwide withdrawing support in their mobile banking apps
Samsung announces new 7nm mobile chipset Exynos 990 and 5G Exynos5123 modem
The 7nm Exynos 990 SoC is expected to make its debut in the Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone coming in the first quarter of 2020
IBM disputes Google claims of 'quantum supremacy'
IBM accuses Google of over-hyping its quantum computing claims
Microsoft introduces Secured-Core PCs with built-in firmware protection
Micrososft's Secured-Core PCs intended to put a stop to UEFI rootkit shenanigans