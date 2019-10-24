Critical security flaws in Firefox 69 and Firefox ESR 68.1 fixed with new updates

Mozilla has fixed several critical memory bugs affecting Firefox 69 and Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) version 68.1.

The bugs were revealed on Tuesday as part of two larger updates, namely Firefox 70 and Firefox ESR 68.2.

Multiple critical memory bugs in Firefox 69 and Firefox ESR 68.1 are covered by single filing, CVE-2019-11764.

Some of the bugs show evidence of memory corruption, according to the Mozilla Foundation, and if exploited, they could allow an attacker to run arbitrary code on vulnerable systems.

The attacker can then use the privileges to install programs on the system, modify/delete the data, or create new user accounts with full rights.

"Users whose accounts are configured to have fewer user rights on the system could be less impacted than those who operate with administrative user rights," the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (MS-ISAC) said in an advisory.

According to MS-ISAC, large and medium businesses and government entities are at the most risk due to these critical memory vulnerabilities.

The bugs were reported by Mozilla developers and community members Jason Kratzer, Bob Clary, Aaron Klotz, Tyson Smith, Cristian Brindusan, Iain Ireland, Christian Holler, Honza Bambas, Steve Fink, Byron Campen.

The latest updates released by Mozilla also fixed eight other vulnerabilities impacting Firefox 69 and Firefox ESR 68.1. Of these vulnerabilities, three are "high" in severity. They are:

CVE-2019-11758 (potentially exploitable crash due to 360 Total Security)

CVE-2019-15903 (heap overflow in expat library in XML_GetCurrentLineNumber)

CVE-2019-11757 (use-after-free bug that occurs when creating index updates in IndexedDB

Five vulnerabilities that are rated as "moderate" are:

CVE-2019-11759 (stack buffer overflow in HKDF output)

CVE-2019-11760 (stack buffer overflow in WebRTC networking)

CVE-2019-11761 (unintended access to a privileged JSONView object)

CVE-2019-11763 (incorrect HTML parsing resulting in a cross-site scripting bypass technique)

CVE-2019-11762 (document.domain-based origin isolation has same-origin-property violation)

Firefox users have been advised to update immediately. The Firefox 70 web browser is now available for Windows, MacOS and Linux users on desktop and mobile. Existing users can upgrade the browser by turning on automatic updates.

Mozilla is expected to release Firefox 71 in December.