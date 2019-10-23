Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards 2020 opens for entries

The longest-running DevOps awards in the UK's IT industry are back, with Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020 now open for entries.

There are 21 categories in total, covering DevOps projects, tools and services, and most important of all, the year's DevOps leaders, teams, rising stars, engineers and heroes.

And with more organisation than ever adopting DevOps methodologies, Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020 promises to be bigger and more important than ever.

Previous winners include cloudThing, winner of the DevOps Company of the Year Awards 2019. "I genuinely couldn't believe it at first; we were happy to be listed against such talented competition… We spent most of the night cheering and hugging one another, and we haven't really stopped since coming back to the office," Gareth Porter, head of DevOps at cloudThing, told Computing.

He continued: "Our entry was really focused on the way we do DevOps from a service perspective, and how we try to ensure a balance of best practice and collaboration with the client… I believe it was due to this that we stood out, as we work with customers of all sizes."

Back in 2017, business transformation firm G2G3 won the award for Best DevOps Training Provider. "In our experience, it's people that are the biggest barrier to successful DevOps adoption; and our simulation overcomes this by creating shared vision and momentum around DevOps goals," G2G3 managing director Elaine van der Berg told Computing.

The importance of people and culture to DevOps is reflected in many of the categories in Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards 2020. These include the Best DevOps Team, DevOps Leader of the Year, and DevOps Engineer of the Year.

As always, entries will be judged by an independent panel.

Entry is FREE and closes on 10th January. The full list of categories is as follows: