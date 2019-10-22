Is someone listening-in on you due to the apps you're running on your Amazon Echo or Google Home?

Apps for Amazon Echo and Google Home personal assistants can be crafted to listen-in on conversations, and even be used to ‘voice-phish' for passwords.

That's according to new research by Berlin-based Security Research Labs.

The flaws allow a hacker to phish for sensitive information and eavesdrop on users

It claims that the voice app developer tools ‘Skills for Alexa' on the Amazon Echo and ‘Actions' on the Google Home smart speaker can be abused by app creators to eavesdrop on users and phish for passwords.

"The flaws allow a hacker to phish for sensitive information and eavesdrop on users. We created voice applications to demonstrate both hacks on both device platforms, turning the assistants into ‘Smart Spies'," claimed the company in its research.

It continued: "Both Alexa Skills and Google Home Actions are activated by the user calling out the invocation name chosen by the application developer (such as ‘Alexa, turn on My Horoscopes').

"Users can then call functions (intents) within the application by speaking specific phrases (such as ‘Tell me my horoscope for today'). These set phrases can include variable arguments given by the user as slot values. The input slots are converted to text and sent to the application backend, which are often operated outside the control of Amazon or Google."

For Google Home devices, the hack is more powerful: There is no need to specify certain trigger words and the hacker can monitor the user's conversations infinitely

SRLabs researchers were able to compromise the privacy of users in two main ways:

1. Requesting and collecting personal data including user passwords; and,

2. Eavesdropping on users after they believe the smart speaker has stopped listening.

The researchers continued: "The ‘Smart Spies' hacks combine three building blocks:

"a. We leverage the ‘fallback intent', which is what a voice app defaults to when it cannot assign the user's most recent spoken command to any other intent and should offer help (‘I'm sorry, I did not understand that. Can you please repeat it?').

"b. To eavesdrop on Alexa users, we further exploit the built-in stop intent which reacts to the user saying "stop". We also took advantage of being allowed to change an intent's functionality after the application had already passed the platform's review process.

"c. Lastly, we leverage a quirk in Alexa's and Google's text-to-speech engine that allows inserting long pauses in the speech output."

Researchers were also able to devise an attack in which the ‘stop' intent could be faked to enable the app to continue eavesdropping on users

It is even possible for apps to be crafted to ask for sensitive data, such as a user's password from any voice app. And, although apps are reviewed by Amazon or Google before they are published, functionality can be changed following publication, which does not prompt a second review.

For example, according to the researchers, changing the welcome message to a fake error message making the user think that the app has not been started up and is not listening.

A voice-phishing message, meanwhile, could be as simple as following this up, after a pause, with a message, such as "An important security update is available for your device. Please say start update followed by your password".

According to the researchers, "Anything the user says after ‘start' is send to the hacker's backend".

The researchers were also able to devise an attack in which the ‘stop' intent could be faked to enable the app to continue eavesdropping on users, and to do this in both the Amazon Echo and Google Home devices.

"For Google Home devices, the hack is more powerful: There is no need to specify certain trigger words and the hacker can monitor the user's conversations infinitely. This is achieved by putting the user in a loop where the device is constantly sending recognized speech to the hacker's server while only outputting short silences in between."

The researchers made a number of recommendations to Amazon and Google to tighten-up the security of their personal assistant devices.

This includes, first of all, a review of all third-party Skills and Actions used by apps in their respective app stores. The removal of silent messages to prevent arbitrary long pauses that can be used to eavesdrop on users who think the device is no longer listening.

And scrutinising more thoroughly text outputs such as ‘password' or disallowing their use completely.

Image above from the film 'The Lives of Others', copyright Wiedemann & Berg Filmproduktion