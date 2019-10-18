What is an API?
In this video from Delta, Computing's market intelligence service for CIOs, we discuss APIs, including how the most innovative enterprises are using them
Present are Tom Allen, Delta site editor and lead APIs analyst, and Stuart Sumner, Editorial Director for Computing and Delta.
They are joined by Amitabh Apte, global director, digital, data and analytics solutions at Mars, and Greg Hawkins, former CTO of Starling Bank, and now senior advisor to the organisation.
"Companies are now using APIs to bring applications to market faster," says Allen in the video.
"To empower digital transformation in tandem with cloud and microservices, and they're moving to new architectures like serverless," he adds.
He also discusses some challenges organisations face in extracting value from APIs.
"You do lose some specialisations with APIs, but everyone we spoke to agreed that it's worthwhile, given the time and money you can save."
Watch the video for more.
The full video, and our in-depth report on APIs is available on Delta.
