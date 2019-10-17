Verizon to close Yahoo Groups

Verizon is to close Yahoo Groups, the email list service that, like many of the services offered by Yahoo, has become increasingly marginalised by social media.

Verizon is set to close Yahoo Groups to new content from 28th October - in just 11 days - and to delete everything from its servers on 14th December. Nothing will be retained or archived.

Verizon has reminded users that it won't just be the Yahoo Groups content that is deleted, but anything in a Yahoo Group that might have been stored elsewhere on Yahoo's servers: "Files, Polls, Links, Photos, Folders, Calendar, Database, Attachments, Conversations, Email Updates, Message Digest, and Message History."

Today it was announced that Yahoo! Groups is shutting down, and taking with it a piece of critical national infrastructure: the Oftel Yahoo Group which is used for managing UK phone number assignments.



The full announcement from Yahoo reads: "Yahoo has made the decision to no longer allow users to upload content to the Yahoo Groups site.

"Beginning 28 October, you won't be able to upload any more content to the site, and as of December 14 all previously posted content on the site will be permanently removed. You'll have until that date to save anything you've uploaded."

If you want to download individual files and photos, you can do that within the Groups interface, but the best way to ensure you get everything will be to do a full data dump from the Yahoo Privacy Dashboard.

Yahoo assures that for the moment: "You'll still be able to communicate with your groups via email and search for private groups on the site. In addition, admins will continue to have limited access to group settings and administration tools."

Yahoo Groups was created in 2001 following Yahoo's acquisition of eGroups.com, which was merged with Yahoo Clubs. Both Yahoo Clubs and eGroups were founded in 1998.

The idea of the service was an email-based discussion board for like-minded people. Groups can be public or member only, and are created and run by moderators. Content can be viewed via email or by logging in with a Yahoo account online.

And the closure will affect millions of people, with very few alternatives offering the same kind of service, although Groups.io now offers a Yahoo Groups migration path.

Furthermore, Yahoo Groups retains - at least until December - one of the biggest repositories of message boards in the world. And with nearly two decades of history, there's a lot of content that Verizon is set to unceremoniously bin.