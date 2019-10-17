'Our bots aren't going to make racist comments or try to take over the world' says AA Ireland's Louise McCormack
Insurance companies have no choice but to automate so they'd better start learning how
For the insurance industry, automation is not an option, said customer lifecycle manager at AA Ireland Louise McCormack during her address to Computing's IT Leaders Summit in London on Wednesday.
"Banks thought they were sitting comfortably then companies like Revolut started taking business away from them."
Ignore a technological sea change like mobile internet or online streaming video and it can be very hard to catch up, she said, pointing to the rapid demise of the likes of household names Blockbuster and Nokia, and it's the same with automation. AA Ireland's proud 110-year history means nothing in the face of technological change, she went on: "It's a matter of get with it or get eaten up."
In August, Computing covered McCormack's success in overcoming management scepticism to introduce not just customer service chatbots but also sales bots, which are much less common and potentially more impactful. The rollout quickly proved itself, resulting in an increased quote-to-sale conversion rates and a 40 per cent decrease in agent-assisted call time in the contact centres. In addition, the web team at AA Ireland has grown as more communications are handled online.
The company has ambitions to roll out more bots and venture into more proactive RPA, where the bots can make policy changes without human intervention and also handle objections like a human salesperson, but says, McCormack, there was still a residual fear of what the technology might mean or if it might go rogue.
Part of her job is to demystify what a bot does, which is to step through a fixed process in essentially the same way as a call centre operative does when following a script. It takes information from the quote and suggests add-ons a customer might want as well as ways to reduce the initially quoted price in a way that is proven to increase sales.
"It's just a decision tree," she said. "If this, then this. The bot's not going to sit there making racist comments or trying to take over the world. It's literally just a flowchart."
Further reading
Business Software
Transforming the traditional: making industries programmable through APIs
Many businesses could be transformed by the strategic adoption of APIs, cloud services, artificial intelligence and big data
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
How AA Ireland smoothed the road to more sales with bots
Bots are a win-win-win for customers, sales and staff, insists customer lifecycle manager Louise McCormack
Microsoft's Skype for Business Online to be retired on 31 July 2021
And starting 1st September 2019, all new Office 365 customers will only be able to use Microsoft's Slack-rival Teams for calling, chat and meetings
Why banks need to lead the quest for AI transparency
Banks are using more AI, but customers don't always trust it