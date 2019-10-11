Dozens of Amazon workers watch footage recorded by Cloud Cams home security cameras

Dozens of people working for Amazon review video clips recorded by the company's Cloud Cam home security camera inside people's homes.

That's according to Bloomberg, which claims that the reviewers process hundreds of clips in a day, sometimes also seeing the intimate acts of Cloud Cam users as a result.

Amazons' Cloud Cam is currently available in the US only and costs less than $120. The device can stream video whenever it detects motion, thus enabling people to keep an eye on all activities inside their home 24/7. Because Amazon Cloud Cams come with the Alexa voice assistant, customers can also access their recordings via voice commands.

But according to Bloomberg's anonymous sources, some of those clips are sent to workers in India and Romania. Their job is to review the footage and annotate it to help train the Cloud Cam's artificial intelligence system to better spot the difference between a real threat and a normal activity in the house, such as a cat jumping on the sofa.

According to Bloomberg, most human reviewers watch nearly 150 clips in a single day. These clips come from Amazon testers as well as from customers who submit their clips to Amazon to troubleshoot a problem with their device.

"Only customers can view their clips, and they can delete them at any time by visiting the Manage My Content and Devices page," an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg.

"Using the 'feedback' option in the Cloud Cam app, customers are able to share a specific clip with Amazon to improve the service."

But, clips showing intimate moments of customers also prompt questions over whether those people had actually wished to submit them to the company.

Moreover, customers are never warned about the fact (in company's terms and conditions) that their clips might be seen by human reviewers, Bloomberg reported.

The news comes just months after earlier reports in April that hundreds of Amazon employees were listening to audios from Echo devices, to help make Alexa more accurate.

Other reports in the same month also claimed that Amazon employees responsible for monitoring Alexa user commands also had access to users' location data and home address details.

All those claims later prompted similar disclosures from Apple and Google, who admitted that they also had teams to manually review voice recordings, although their programmes were stopped amid privacy concerns.