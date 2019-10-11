Rising Stars Awards 2019: Here's our gallery of winners

This week Computing held the first-ever Rising Stars Awards: an event dedicated to celebrating the achievements of new entrants to the technology sector. Attendees and judges agreed that recognising the success of new starters is important - and the quality of entries shows that the worst thing the industry could do is to ignore someone based on their experience.
Held at the hidden Proud Embankment underneath Waterloo Bridge, the night featured entertainment from Rhys James, a charismatic young comedian who has appeared on Mock the Week and Russell Howard's Stand Up Central; post-awards acrobatics above guests' heads; and, of course, lavish (and meat-free) food and drink.
Guests began arriving just after 18:00.