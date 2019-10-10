Join us in celebrating the winners of the Rising Stars Awards 2019
After a hard-fought contest, the winners were announced at a glamorous ceremony in central London
Every year the makeup of the IT industry changes, as veterans leave and new starters join. Last night we recognised the new faces who are already making their mark on the IT sector, at Computing's first Rising Stars Awards.
Held at the plush-but-understated Proud Embankment, after dinner the Awards got off to a fantastic start under the compering of comedian Rhys James, who took jabs at industry buzzwords like "agile" and "shift-left" before moving on to announce the winners - the IT leaders of tomorrow.
Prizes ranged from Apprentice of the Year to the coveted Rising Star of the Year. So without further ado - who were they?
Rising Stars 2019 - winners
- Analyst of the Year
- Apprentice Engineer of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year
- Award for Supporting Development
- Cloud Apprentice of the Year
- Cloud Professional of the Year
- DevOps Engineer of the Year
- Excellence in Support Award
- Innovative Developer of the Year
- Mentor of the Year
- Security Apprentice of the Year
- Security Specialist of the Year
- Team of the Year - Large Organisations
- Team of the Year - SME
- Training Scheme of the Year
- Unsung Hero of the Year
- Rising Star of the Year - SME
- Rising Star of the Year - Large Organisations
- Rising Star of the Year - Not-for-Profit
Further reading
Leadership
Mental health and IT: Change is very hard on the people we are changing, says ex-Reed.co.uk CTO
"The wellbeing of the people must come first," says Chris Bradbury
DTExpo: "I know I can't hack a bank, but I can hack a person," says ethical hacker
Why hack your way in when you can simply talk your way in?
Garry Kasparov: Look again at Terminator - it's about humans making an alliance with older machines, and winning
Don't worry about apocalyptic, Terminator-style AI fears - everything will be fine in the end, says Kasparov at today's DTExpo
One-in-five IT pros 'affected by mental health concerns' due to work pressures
Rate of mental health concerns three times higher in 'unsupportive' companies, according to survey by recruiter Harvey Nash
Join us in celebrating the winners of the Rising Stars Awards 2019
After a hard-fought contest, the winners were announced at a glamorous ceremony in central London