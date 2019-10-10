Computing

Join us in celebrating the winners of the Rising Stars Awards 2019

After a hard-fought contest, the winners were announced at a glamorous ceremony in central London

The Awards celebrate new starters, who have been in the industry for 10 years or less
Every year the makeup of the IT industry changes, as veterans leave and new starters join. Last night we recognised the new faces who are already making their mark on the IT sector, at Computing's first Rising Stars Awards.

Held at the plush-but-understated Proud Embankment, after dinner the Awards got off to a fantastic start under the compering of comedian Rhys James, who took jabs at industry buzzwords like "agile" and "shift-left" before moving on to announce the winners - the IT leaders of tomorrow.

Prizes ranged from Apprentice of the Year to the coveted Rising Star of the Year. So without further ado - who were they?

Rising Stars 2019 - winners

  • Analyst of the Year
Luis Khamashta, The Telegraph
  • Apprentice Engineer of the Year
Carmel Eve, endjin
  • Apprentice of the Year
Connor Hay, Leidos
Highly commended: Jordan Brooks, The Telegraph
  • Award for Supporting Development
Des Lekerman, TIG
  • Cloud Apprentice of the Year
Ed Freeman, endjin
  • Cloud Professional of the Year
Johnny Ooi, The Telegraph
Highly commended: Alex Mansfield Scaddan, The Telegraph
  • DevOps Engineer of the Year
George Anagnostopoulos, Senseon
Highly commended: Simon Halsey, GBG
  • Excellence in Support Award
Neil Herron, Grid Smarter Cities
  • Innovative Developer of the Year
Piers Pollard, Equals Collective
  • Mentor of the Year
Dr Jeremy Bradley, Royal Mail
Highly commended: Mike Reed, Hastings Direct
  • Security Apprentice of the Year
Stephanie Haynes, HORIBA MIRA
  • Security Specialist of the Year
Brad Freeman, Senseon
  • Team of the Year - Large Organisations
AO World 
  • Team of the Year - SME
Pickr
  • Training Scheme of the Year
Cyber Security Associates Ltd
Highly commended: First Derivatives
  • Unsung Hero of the Year
Monique Ho, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence
Highly commended: Yavanna Vanyari, ELF.BE ltd London
  • Rising Star of the Year - SME
Nick Chappell, Alpha FMC
  • Rising Star of the Year - Large Organisations
Jasmina Mularska, British Telecoms Plc
  • Rising Star of the Year - Not-for-Profit
Krittika D'Silva, University of Cambridge

