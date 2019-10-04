HP announces plans to cut 9,000 employees by 2022

HP's incoming CEO, Enrique Lores, has already made his mark on the company - by announcing as many as 9,000 job cuts.

Lores, who will replace Dion Weisler as HP CEO on 1st November after previously leading the company's faltering printing and imaging solutions arm, announced on Thursday that the firm will slash between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs - around 16 per cent of its 55,000-employee strong global workforce - by 2022.

Affected employees will be let go through a combination of employee exits and voluntary early retirement, the company said, and the bulk of the cuts will be made across 'corporate functions and back-office support.'

Lores said the so-called 'restructuring plan' will see HP's operating model simplified so it can become a "more digitally enabled company," and claims it will help to save $1 billion by the end of 2022.

"We are taking bold and decisive actions as we embark on our next chapter," said Lores.

"We see significant opportunities to create shareholder value and we will accomplish this by advancing our leadership, disrupting industries, and aggressively transforming the way we work. We will become an even more customer-focused and digitally-enabled company that will lead with innovation and execute with purpose."

Under the restructure, HP said it will also shake-up its struggling printer business. The company said it will raise prices for printers that can be used with non-HP ink cartridges while flogging HP-compatible hardware at bargain-basement prices.

"I'm proud of the progress we have made across our business with cutting edge innovation, disciplined execution and a purpose-driven culture," said Wiesler, who is stepping down as HP CEO next month for 'family health' reasons.

"I have no doubt our team will keep raising the bar under Enrique's leadership."

HP's latest round of job cuts comes as the firm wraps up a three-year restructuring plan that saw 5,000 jobs axed across the company.