Surface Laptop 3 official in both AMD and Intel flavours

Microsoft has shown off a third-generation version of its Surface Laptop at an event in New York this week, including a 15" model with a custom AMD Ryzen process, and a 13.5" model running on Intel Ice Lake.

Both variants have had a bit of a redesign over the Surface Laptop 2, including - finally - the addition of a USB-C port, 1.3mm of key travel, a 20 per cent larger trackpad and a machined-aluminium finish.

The SSD is now removable as well, so if you drop your device it's now easier to repair.

We're pleased to bring you the new Surface Laptop 3 from #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Y7lH94NbQK — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

Speaking of components, there's an option for a 10th-gen Ice Lake Intel processor in the 13.5" model, which Microsoft claims provides a two-times speed boost over the Laptop 2 and a three-times boost when compared to Apple's 8th-gen powered MacBook Air.

As for the 15" model, that features an 'AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition' processor, which Microsoft is proudly touting as the 'most powerful mobile processor AMD has ever created bar none, and the fastest processor for any laptop in this class today.'

The CPU, unsurprisingly, is a custom Ryzen 7 made for Microsoft, and features AMD's mobile Vega graphics.

Microsoft claims that the 15" model has all-day battery life, and with fast-charging the company promises that the laptop will juice from zero to 80 per cent after just one-hour on charge.

Pre-orders are live starting today, with the 13" model starting at $999 (around £815) and the 15" variant at $1,199 (around £975). Both devices are set to start shipping on 22nd October.

These aren't the only Surface Laptop 3 models around, though. As spotted by ZDNet, it appears that Microsoft will also sell a 15" model with a 10th-gen Ice Lake CPU - but it is exclusively for business users.

The 15" Ice Lake model will only be available through the 'Surface for Business' store, in Core i5 (8GB RAM) or Core i7 (16GB or 32GB RAM) models. The former features 256GB built-in storage, while the higher-spec model has options of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB storage.

The Core i5 model will set you back £1,549, while the Core i7 Surface Laptop 3 is available from £1,779, going up to £2,679 for the 32GB/1TB model.

Microsoft also revealed the Surface Pro 7 on Wednesday, which also finally has a USB-C port, though if you're expecting a big redesign, you'll be disappointed.

Not much was shown off in the way of specs, though we expect to see Intel's Ice Lake processors here as well.

There are now 'studio mics' in the Surface Pro 7, which means it can now recognise voice commands and voice typing with better aplomb, and it can also handle phone calls piped from a smartphone to the hybrid device.

Microsoft also showed off the Surface Earbuds, AirPod-a-like wireless smart headphones that apparently play nice with the Surface Pro 7.

The Pro 7 is available to pre-order today at a starting price of $749 (around £610) and will also start shipping on 22nd October.