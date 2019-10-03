Microsoft announces Surface Neo, Surface Duo, and other devices at annual hardware event
Surface Duo is a dual-screen Android smartphone that comes with two 5.6-inch screens
Microsoft announced six new Surface-branded devices, including Surface Neo, Surface Duo, and Surface Pro X at its annual autumn hardware event on 2nd October. While most of the new Surface devices are...
Surface Laptop 3 official in both AMD and Intel flavours
Including one high-spec model exclusively for business customers
AMD launches Ryzen PRO 3000 Series processors
The new Ryzen PRO processors will come with maximum 12 cores and 24 threads
Elon Musk unveils Starship prototype, says first test flight expected within two months
Musk describes SpaceX Starship as 'basically an ICBM that lands'
Half of all downtime is easily preventable, study finds
Organisations suffer more than three performance- or reputation-damaging outages a year, but most could be avoided through simple measures says LogicMonitor report
