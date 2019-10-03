Computing

Security Excellence Awards shortlist recognises success

From data to critical infrastructure, security professionals protect all types of modern IT

Security Excellence Awards shortlist recognises security success
The Awards follow Cyber Security Live on the 21st November
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

From fortified IoT deployments to the most rigorous SOC, cyber security is at the heart of modern IT: a silent aid that keeps all the wheels turning smoothly.

That makes the people and organisations responsible for security amongst the most important figures in the world. They protect data, workflows, critical infrastructure and more from malicious actors, whose attacks continue to evolve. Cyber security is thus one of the most difficult, inventive and rewarding sectors of IT to work in, and those responsible deserve recognition.

We are proud to share the shortlist for the 2019 Security Excellence Awards - an event dedicated to finding and celebrating the outstanding people, solutions, companies and projects that have enjoyed great success over the last 12 months.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Thursday 21st November at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square - remember to book your ticket to secure your place.

Security Excellence Awards shortlist

DevSecOps Award

  • Chef Software
  • Zaizi
  • Synopsys, Inc.

DLP Award

  • Forcepoint
  • Clearswift
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity

Edge Computing Security Award

  • SAM Seamless Network
  • Radius Payment Solutions
  • iboss

Email Security Award

  • Mimecast
  • Proofpoint
  • Censornet
  • Egress

Enterprise Security Award

  • iboss
  • Qualys
  • OneTrust
  • Endace
  • Sophos
  • Proofpoint
  • SentinelOne
  • Blueliv
  • Cyxtera Technologies
  • LogRhythm

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

  • Netacea
  • RiskIQ
  • Sophos
  • Vectra
  • Blueliv
  • Infoblox

IAM Award

  • CyberArk
  • Auth0
  • Infosys Limited
  • My1Login

Managed Security Award

  • Secrutiny
  • eSentire
  • SysGroup PLC
  • Kaseya
  • Proficio
  • Hytec Information Security Limited
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity

Mobile Security Award

  • Afilias
  • iboss
  • Lookout
  • Thales

Most Innovative AI/ML Security Solution

  • Barac - Encrypted Traffic Visibility
  • Gurucul - Gurucul Network Behavior Analytics
  • Vectra - Vectra Cognito

Network Security Award

  • Endace
  • Forcepoint
  • Nominet
  • Fortinet

Risk Management Award

  • Chef Software
  • Northdoor plc
  • Digital Shadows
  • CyNation Ltd.
  • OneTrust
  • Dataminr

Security Automation Award

  • Runecast Solutions
  • Chef Software
  • Panaseer
  • CyNation Ltd.
  • Sectigo
  • DFLabs
  • Infosys Limited

Security Project of the Year

  • dressCode
  • Vectra

SME Security Solution Award

  • XQ Cyber
  • OneTrust
  • CyNation Ltd
  • Censornet
  • Sysnet Global Solutions

Cloud Security Award

  • Cloud Dolphin Ltd
  • n'cloud.swiss AG
  • oneclick
  • iboss Cloud
  • CyberArk Software UK Limited
  • ProspectSoft
  • Sophos
  • Censornet
  • Hytec Information Security Limited
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • LogRhythm

Security Innovation - Threat Intelligence

  • Secrutiny
  • Digital Shadows
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity
  • Indegy
  • LogRythm

Security Innovation - Mobile

  • Afilias
  • Swivel Secure
  • MobileIron
  • Odo Security
  • iboss

Security Innovation of the Year

  • Gospel Technology
  • ValidSoft
  • Cymulate
  • LexisNexis
  • Censornet
  • Egress
  • Immersive Labs
  • Allstate
  • TrueFort

Security Training Provider of the Year

  • Mimecast
  • QA Ltd
  • CybSafe
  • The SABSA Institute CIC
  • Proofpoint
  • Immersive Labs
  • Claranet

Security Educator of the Year

  • dressCode
  • Virgin Trains

Security Team of the Year

  • dressCode
  • University of Derby
  • Digital Shadows
  • Bridewell Consulting
  • Company85
  • ED&F Man and Vectra
  • Allstate

Security Woman of the Year

  • Yelibeth Mendez-Perez - ITC Secure
  • Miranda Horseman - QA Ltd
  • Alice Jones - HSBC
  • Emily Biggs - Digital Shadows
  • Becky Keightley - Panaseer
  • Leigh-Anne Galloway - Positive Technologies
  • Adenike Cosgrove - Proofpoint
  • Cath Goulding - Nominet
  • Liz O'Sullivan - Allstate
  • Meera Rao - Synopsys, Inc.

CISO/CSO of the year

  • Rick Holland - Digital Shadows
  • John Joseph - YASH Technologies
  • Guy Bunker - Clearswift
  • Paul Martini - iboss

Security Vendor of the Year

  • Bridewell Consulting
  • XQ Cyber
  • iboss
  • RiskIQ
  • Sophos
  • Darktrace
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Synopsys, Inc.
  • Blueliv
  • Edgescan

Special Award - Outstanding Achievement Under 30

Announced on the night

London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  

Security