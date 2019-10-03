Security Excellence Awards shortlist recognises success

From fortified IoT deployments to the most rigorous SOC, cyber security is at the heart of modern IT: a silent aid that keeps all the wheels turning smoothly.

That makes the people and organisations responsible for security amongst the most important figures in the world. They protect data, workflows, critical infrastructure and more from malicious actors, whose attacks continue to evolve. Cyber security is thus one of the most difficult, inventive and rewarding sectors of IT to work in, and those responsible deserve recognition.

We are proud to share the shortlist for the 2019 Security Excellence Awards - an event dedicated to finding and celebrating the outstanding people, solutions, companies and projects that have enjoyed great success over the last 12 months.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on Thursday 21st November at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square - remember to book your ticket to secure your place.

Security Excellence Awards shortlist

DevSecOps Award

Chef Software

Zaizi

Synopsys, Inc.

DLP Award

Forcepoint

Clearswift

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Edge Computing Security Award

SAM Seamless Network

Radius Payment Solutions

iboss

Email Security Award

Mimecast

Proofpoint

Censornet

Egress

Enterprise Security Award

iboss

Qualys

OneTrust

Endace

Sophos

Proofpoint

SentinelOne

Blueliv

Cyxtera Technologies

LogRhythm

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

Netacea

RiskIQ

Sophos

Vectra

Blueliv

Infoblox

IAM Award

CyberArk

Auth0

Infosys Limited

My1Login

Managed Security Award

Secrutiny

eSentire

SysGroup PLC

Kaseya

Proficio

Hytec Information Security Limited

Tech Mahindra

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Mobile Security Award

Afilias

iboss

Lookout

Thales

Most Innovative AI/ML Security Solution

Barac - Encrypted Traffic Visibility

Gurucul - Gurucul Network Behavior Analytics

Vectra - Vectra Cognito

Network Security Award

Endace

Forcepoint

Nominet

Fortinet

Risk Management Award

Chef Software

Northdoor plc

Digital Shadows

CyNation Ltd.

OneTrust

Dataminr

Security Automation Award

Runecast Solutions

Chef Software

Panaseer

CyNation Ltd.

Sectigo

DFLabs

Infosys Limited

Security Project of the Year

dressCode

Vectra

SME Security Solution Award

XQ Cyber

OneTrust

CyNation Ltd

Censornet

Sysnet Global Solutions

Cloud Security Award

Cloud Dolphin Ltd

n'cloud.swiss AG

oneclick

iboss Cloud

CyberArk Software UK Limited

ProspectSoft

Sophos

Censornet

Hytec Information Security Limited

Palo Alto Networks

LogRhythm

Security Innovation - Threat Intelligence

Secrutiny

Digital Shadows

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Indegy

LogRythm

Security Innovation - Mobile

Afilias

Swivel Secure

MobileIron

Odo Security

iboss

Security Innovation of the Year

Gospel Technology

ValidSoft

Cymulate

LexisNexis

Censornet

Egress

Immersive Labs

Allstate

TrueFort

Security Training Provider of the Year

Mimecast

QA Ltd

CybSafe

The SABSA Institute CIC

Proofpoint

Immersive Labs

Claranet

Security Educator of the Year

dressCode

Virgin Trains

Security Team of the Year

dressCode

University of Derby

Digital Shadows

Bridewell Consulting

Company85

ED&F Man and Vectra

Allstate

Security Woman of the Year

Yelibeth Mendez-Perez - ITC Secure

Miranda Horseman - QA Ltd

Alice Jones - HSBC

Emily Biggs - Digital Shadows

Becky Keightley - Panaseer

Leigh-Anne Galloway - Positive Technologies

Adenike Cosgrove - Proofpoint

Cath Goulding - Nominet

Liz O'Sullivan - Allstate

Meera Rao - Synopsys, Inc.

CISO/CSO of the year

Rick Holland - Digital Shadows

John Joseph - YASH Technologies

Guy Bunker - Clearswift

Paul Martini - iboss

Security Vendor of the Year

Bridewell Consulting

XQ Cyber

iboss

RiskIQ

Sophos

Darktrace

Palo Alto Networks

Synopsys, Inc.

Blueliv

Edgescan

Special Award - Outstanding Achievement Under 30

Announced on the night