Reserve your place for the UK IT Industry Awards now

Shortlist: UK IT Industry Awards 2019
Personal Excellence
Business Analyst of the Year
- Brenda Duffy, Close Brothers
- Thomas Heneker, Discovery Communications
- Gabor Hiszak, Searchlight Business Services
- Mike McKinney, Close Brothers Motor Finance
CIO of the Year
- Chris Ashworth, Hermes
- Charlotte Baldwin, Freshfields
- Nicola Hunt, AllClear
- Carl Stokes, NHBC
- Marykay Wells, Pearson
- Malcolm Whitehouse, University of Manchester
Inspirational Individual of the Year
- Bronia Anderson-Kelly, Sabiduria
- Daniel Bowen, ASDT, ISS, MOD
- Jonathan Colbert, MOD
- Mike Croucher, Travelport
- Joshua Fasuyi, ITmPower via RCCG Breakthrough Church
- Lee Mulvane, Arriva
- Ceri Stokoe, QBE
IT Apprentice of the Year
- Aliena Archer, QA Ltf & Bloomberg L.P.
- Grace Blake, IBM
- Lori French, IBM
- Andy Haines, Lloyds Banking Group
- Luke Hebditch, Cisco Systems
- Nathan Jones, Lloyds Banking Group
- Michael Penhaligon, Ministry of Defence
- Dominic Rivett, Nominet
- Edward Sharpe, IBM
- Chris Underwood, Nominet
IT Service & Support Professional of the Year
- Gareth Burton, Welsh Revenue Authority
- Jamie Oliver, University of Derby
- Prasad Unnikrishnan, QBE
Operational Leader of the Year
- Tim Browning, Radius Payment Solutions
- Alasdair Cooper, St. James's Place Wealth Management
- James Eaglesfield, University of Derby
- Tony Pearson, HBP Systems
Rising Star of the Year
- Giacomo Chiarella, IBM
- Curtis Craig, IBM
- Peter Ferguson, St. James's Place
- Samuel Gaffney, BT
- Liam Grace, CGI
- Hayley Hamilton, Travelport
- Jordan McDonald, Kainos
- Jasmina Mularska, BT
- Anthony Singh, IBM
- Rishi Tank, Cisco Systems
Organisation Excellence
Best Place to Work in IT 2019
- Company85, powered by Telstra
- Datto
- Global
- HBP Systems
- John Lewis & Partners, Partnership IT
- risual
- ROCK
- SOTI
- Sprout Technologies
- SysGroup
Development Team of the Year
- Ancoris
- Automotive - Haymarket Media Group
- Deutsche Bank
- MoneySuperMarket - Credit Monitor team
- QBE
- Travelport
IT Project Team of the Year
- Accenture Solutions Pvt in Partnership with BT
- CANCOM
- Centrica
- Infinity Group
- Klarna Bank AB (publ) - EDS team
- QBE
- UK Power Networks
- University of Derby
- Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)
- Wesleyan
IT Team of the Year
- Arriva
- Deutsche Bank
- Mitchells & Butlers
- QBE
- Refinitiv
- SIG
- Travelport
- University of Derby
- Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)
Services Company of the Year
- 3 Step IT
- Ancoris
- Company85, powered by Telstra
- DCSL Software
- HeleCloud
- nFocus Testing
- Oneserve
- Retail Assist
- The SABSA Institute CIC
- T-Tech
Specialist Vendor of the Year
- Amplitude Clinical Outcomes
- Ancoris
- Destin Solutions
- Netsupport
- nFocus Testing
Project Excellence
Automation Project of the year
- ADESA UK: ADESA IVI (Intelligent Vehicle Inspection)
- BT: Automation in QA and Test
- BT: BT Research API
- Centrica: "ASK- WILBUR"
- ContractorCalculator: IR35 Shield
- HM Land Registry: Application Processing
- IBM: Keeping the nyalas warm at Marwell Zoo using AI and Internet of Things
- Mastek UK: Using AI to improved fraud detection and customer experience at International Personal Finance (IPF)
- Royal Bank of Scotland: Ask Archie - Turning a Chat bot into a Virtual Agent
Best Not for Profit Sector IT project
- HM Land Registry: Making land registration digital
- London Grid for Learning (LGfL) in partnership with Egress: London Grid for Learning (LGfL) in partnership with Egress
- NHS North of England Commissioning Support:Lloyd George records go electronic in North Tyneside
- The Natural History Museum: Natural History Museum Digital Collections Programme
Best Public Sector IT Project
- CGI: CGI Central Government Case Management Project CGI
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs supported by Kainos: DEFRA Eu Exit: Import of Products, Animals, Food & Feed Service
- HMRC: New Tax Year 19
- HMRC: Combating phone number spoofing scams
- HMRC & Accenture: Scheme Reconciliation Service Automation Programme
- Home Office: Technology Platforms for Tomorrow (TPT)
- Legal Services Agency Northern Ireland: Legal Aid Management System (LAMS) and Business Transformation Project
- Network Rail & Cognizant Technology Solutions: Network Rail Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) Cloud Transformation Project
- Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea: FamilyStory - using technology to allow families-in-need to own their own story
- The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in partnership with Egress: The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in partnership with Egress
Best Use of Cloud Services
- Ancoris: Rentokil in partnership with Ancoris
- Content Guru: Content Guru and NHS 111 London, Patient Relationship Management Solution.
- John Lewis & Partners, Partnership IT
- Kosbit: Kosbit's new Cloud Service Offerings
- Network Rail & Cognizant Technology Solutions: Network Rail Enterprise Business Suite (EBS) Cloud Transformation Project
- NewDay: NewDay Digital Platform
- St. James's Place: Salesforce UK programme
- Travelex Business: Travelex's Digital Transformation
- Travis Perkins: "Digital Merchant Platform Project"
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
- Ancoris: Rentokil in partnership with Ancoris
- Border Force: The Central Operations Platform Programme
- BT: Da Vinci Human-Centred & Service Design
- Global: Global Digitalisation Programme
- GSK: GSK IT Workplace transformation
- HM Passport Office and Kainos: HM Passport Office's Digital Customer Services (DCS)
- Refinitiv: revolutionising our digital customer journey for the financial community and the way we approach change.
- Ricoh Europe: Ricoh EMEA iWan: State of the Art SDWAN Solution
- Royal Mail Group: Customs Pipeline Process Improvements
- Westminster City Council: Workplace technology transformation - Windows 10 and City Hall
Enterprise Data / Analytics Project of the Year
- Barclays UK: Barclays Enterprise Operational Data Store (ODS) Project | Reinventing a bank's digital data landscape
- Deutsche Bank and HCL: RiskFinder
- Haymarket Business Media: Haymarket Business Media - Known Audience Strategy
- University of Derby: Estate utilisation
Technology Excellence
Business IT Innovation of the Year
- Border Force
- Cent
- Tufin
- Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
- Ancoris
- Claranet
- Design Automator
- Luminance
- METCloud
- Workiva
Emerging Technology Project of the Year
- ADESA UK
- BearingPoint//Beyond
- British Telecommunications and Power Ops
- Droplet Computing
- Dstl
- FintechOS Technology UK
- Global
- iStorage
- Neuways
- Oxford VR
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
- BT
- Silver Peak
- Spectra Logic
- University of Derby
- Zynstra
Mobile Technology of the Year
- Ancoris
- Autocab
- UK Power Networks
- Virgin Trains (West Coast Trains)
- Yap Technology
Security Innovation of the Year
- CybSafe
- Darktrace
- Egress
- Gospel Technology
- HMRC
- Immersive Labs
- iStorage
- Netacea
- OneTrust
- Palo Alto Networks
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
- BigHand
- Clear Review
- iStorage
- Luminance
- Panintelligence
- Thoughtonomy
- Trustmarque
- Zynstra
IT Vendor of the Year
- Mastek
- Palo Alto Networks
- Park Place Technologies
- Silver Peak
- SysGroup
